The Finnish government announced its decision to raise the quota for next year in the wake of its newly concluded budget session, revealing that it will accept 400 Syrian refugees from Lebanon and Turkey, 200 Congolese refugees from Zambia and 130 refugees from Niger.

THE REFUGEE QUOTA will be increased by 100 to 850 in Finland.

In addition, the country will prepare to accept 130 refugees in need of urgent resettlement according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Finnish authorities will select the refugees based on the proposal of the UNHCR. The Finnish government reminded in a press release issued yesterday that receiving quota refugees it the most effective way to help displaced people in the most vulnerable position.

The possibility of raising the quota – by as much as 300 to 1,050 – was discussed also by the government of Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre).

The decision on how the quota is targeted was made by the ministerial working group on internal security and strengthening the rule of law, based on a proposal drafted by the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Employment and the Economy. Once the budget draft has been approved by the Parliament, the decision will be ratified by the Ministry of the Interior.

Finland has accepted quota refugees since the 1970s.

The European Union provides financial support to member states receiving quota refugees through the European Commission-run Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The fund distributes financial aid to member states depending on how many quota refugees they have agreed to receive.

Finland will receive 10,000 euros for each of the quota refugees it receives in 2020.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi