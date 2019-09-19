Marita Laukkanen, a senior researcher at VATT Institute for Economic Research, told YLE on Wednesday that the first measures agreed on by the government represent only a minuscule step towards achieving its carbon neutrality goal by 2035.

ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTS have expressed their disappointment with the climate actions laid out in the first supplementary budget of the government of Prime Minister Antti Rinne (SDP).

“More potent measures are definitely needed. We’re still far from [reaching the goal],” she commented in an interview on YLE Radio 1. “These are tiny, tiny steps. I mean that if we were supposed to move forward at a pace of one kilometre a week, we’ve now moved a few millimetres forward.”

Laukkanen called attention to the importance of adopting scientifically proven measures to combat climate change.

“We conducted assessments and devised roadmaps already before this electoral term, and yet we’re still talking about goals, and new roadmaps and assessments. But these aren’t measures,” she underscored.

She pointed out that although the government set aside an additional 90 million euros for investments in replacing coal, there is a risk that the funds trickle down to investments that would have been made also without the financial support.

“This isn’t a particularly smart measure from an economic viewpoint. We’re set to pretty much ban coal starting in 2029. I doubt many were planning on investing in it to begin with,” she explained.

Laukkanen also expressed her concern that the government refrained from clarifying its position on peat, which accounts for 10 per cent of the climate emissions of Finland. She reminded that the ambitious objective of becoming carbon neutral requires massive emissions cuts, one of the focal points of which should be the energy use of peat.

“If you can’t give up on the energy use of peat, it raises the question of what are the other measures. Emissions from peat are in the same range as emissions from passenger traffic,” she said.

The Finnish Association of Nature Conservation (SLL) on Wednesday similarly argued that the budget fails to address the climate concerns of the public. It pointed out that the tax rate on peat would be 10 times as high as it is currently, if peat was taxed as strictly as other fossil fuels.

“The total of subsidies that are harmful to the environment is roughly 3.5 billion euros a year. The newly agreed cuts are very modest in that light,” said Harri Hölttä, the chairperson at SLL.

The Finnish government has repeatedly drawn attention to the climate dimension of its programme and continued to do so this week, this time through the mouth of Maria Ohisalo (Greens), the Minister of the Interior.

“Looking at this budget, we have every opportunity to succeed well [in preventing climate change and raising the employment rate], because we’re taking big leaps forward in terms of both goals,” she stated.

Ohisalo pointed out, for example, that the 100 million euros earmarked for nature conservation efforts is an unprecedented extra investment.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi