Its estimate takes into account the effects of both the competitiveness pact introduced by the previous government and the tax policy decisions made in the newly concluded budget session of the government of Prime Minister Antti Rinne (SDP).

THE TAX RATE of middle-income earners will creep up by 0.4 percentage points during the course of next year, according to the Taxpayers’ Association of Finland (TAF).

TAF on Tuesday revealed that the tax rate of middle-income earners with a monthly income of 3,452 euros will rise by 0.4 percentage points to 30.8 per cent.

“The rise in taxes will shave 160 euros a year off net earnings,” it said.

The calculation also takes into consideration the projected effects of the upcoming change in the distribution of social security contributions, as employees take on a greater share of employment-related side costs in accordance with the competitiveness pact.

Teemu Lehtinen, the chief executive at TAF, expressed his disappointment with the tax policy decisions of the government in a press release issued on Tuesday.

“The government is reducing the net earnings and purchasing power of wage earners by allowing taxes to creep up. This will hardly promote the wage moderation that is so often called for,” he lamented.

“The budget session sent a chilling message to wage earners and to the looming round of bargaining talks.”

TAF, he added, is also disappointed with the decision to slash the tax credit for household expenses, as it will undermine the efforts to weed out shadow-economy activity and improve the employment situation.

Minister of Education Li Andersson (Left Alliance) was one of many policy makers to underscore that the government is technically not raising taxes on wage earners but actually lowering them on low- and middle-income earners by 200 million euros. The tax cut, however, does not suffice to offset the effects of the competitiveness pact.

“The competitiveness pact thrashed out by the previous government causes changes in social security contributions, which amount to roughly 30 [euros] a month with monthly earnings of 5,700 [euros],” she tweeted.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi