Rinne told YLE on Tuesday that the over 20,000 delivery workers employed by the state-owned postal services provider could be considered part of the solution for overhauling social and health care services in Finland.

“There are 22,000 Posti employees going around the provinces, delivering mail. I’m not talking about nursing, but about the possibility of expanding this public service in a way that [the employees] peek through the window to check if everything is alright. And if it isn’t, they could ask how they can help,” he envisioned in an interview with the public broadcasting company.

The idea may not have come entirely out of left field for Posti.

The Finnish state-owned company had its delivery workers offer lawn-mowing services in a trial conducted in the summer of 2016. Its focus has since shifted towards domestic services, and it is currently offering customers assistance with a variety of everyday tasks, such as eating and running errands.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi