THE CENTRAL ORGANISATION of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK) is demanding that the obligations of unemployed job seekers be relaxed in Finland.
Saana Siekkinen, the head of work and security at SAK, on Tuesday stated in a press release that the central organisation would do away with the obligation of job seekers to accept any kind of job offers once the unemployment period has lasted three months.
The obligation is outdated, she viewed.
“The idea of having to accept any kind of job offer is a partly stillborn idea. The labour market we have today is one where you need professional skills or some kind of qualifications for most jobs,” she elaborated in an interview with Kauppalehti.
The Finnish act on unemployment security prescribes that unemployed job seekers are afforded so-called occupational immunity for only the first three months of unemployment. The much-debated activation model for unemployment security additionally stipulates that job seekers are required to work at least 18 hours during each of the 65-day monitoring periods or demonstrate their activity in other ways.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Source: Uusi Suomi