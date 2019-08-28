Leppä on Tuesday reminded in a press release that the imports of soya for animal feeds have increased substantially in Finland in the 2010s. Most of the soybean meal imported to the country, he added, is produced in Brazil and the United States.

THE CENTRE PARTY wants Finland to become completely soya-free by 2025, reveals Jari Leppä (Centre), the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry.

The global demand for soybean meal has surged primarily as a consequence of growing meat consumption in China. Farmers in Brazil especially are clearing land to make way for soya plantations, according to Leppä.

“Uncertified Brazilian soya imports that cause deforestation meet neither our responsibility criteria nor our carbon neutrality objectives. That is why the Centre Party wants Finland to become completely soya-free by 2025,” he said.

Leppä pointed out that animal feed producers have worked for a long time to promote the use of domestically produced alternatives, even though soybean meal remains an important source of protein for livestock also in Finland. Many Finnish protein-rich cereals – such as peas, dehusked oats, industrial side-streams, and rape and turnip rape – are, however, already used to satisfy the protein needs of livestock.

Finnish beef and milk, he added, are already produced practically without soya.

“The direction is certainly the right one, when you think about climate change and changing food trends. Our protein-rich domestic cereals have an enormous potential. Increasing the protein self-sufficiency will also support the profitability of agriculture,” said Leppä.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi