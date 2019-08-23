The claim was made earlier this week by Sanna Marin (SDP), the Minister of Transport and Communications.

KIM GRAN , a former chief executive at Nokian Tyres, has denied the claim that a trial of shorter working hours considerably increased productivity at the factories of the tyre manufacturer in the late 1990s.

Marin on Tuesday justified her much-discussed proposal for transitioning to a four-day, 24-hour work week by stating that the working time trial resulted in productivity improvements of 33 and 42 per cent for Nokian Tyres and KWH Pipe, respectively. Taloussanomat has reported that the trial covered a total of 30 workplaces in Finland.

“I don’t know where she has pulled these numbers from,” Gran stated to Talouselämä on Thursday.

“We trialled a new working time arrangement for a short time at one section of our factories. The trial was ended unanimously with our employees. They didn’t think it made sense: it messed up the daily rhythm and shifts at the factory. And when it comes to productivity, it rose by six per cent or more for 15 straight years mainly because of an increase in automation. The working time model had nothing to do with it,” he explained.

At the time of the trial, Gran was serving as the director of car and van tyres at Nokian Tyres. He was appointed as the tyre maker’s chief executive in 2000 and held the position until 2014.

He revealed that the trial was relatively small, covering roughly 50 employees at Nokian Tyres.

Gran, however, also expressed his confidence that working time will decrease in the future, although probably not in the short or medium term.

Pekka Peltola, the director of the working time trial, stated on YLE TV1 on Thursday that the productivity numbers were received directly from the participating companies, all of which reported that shorter working time had boosted productivity. He also viewed that a six-hour workday could become a reality in the future.

“I think it sounded good,” he said of the proposal to the public broadcaster. “These are precisely the kinds of visions for the future that policy makers should have.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi