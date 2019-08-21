Statistics Finland on Tuesday revealed that the trend of the employment rate stood at 72.4 per cent and that of the unemployment rate at 6.6 per cent in July. The ranks of the employed and the unemployed both decreased from the previous year, the former by 3,000 to 2,628,000 and the latter by 14,000 to 169,000.

FINLAND Chamber of Commerce (FCC) is urging the government to make bold decisions or risk letting its employment target slip out of reach.

The Finnish government must thus succeed in adding 78,000 people to the ranks of the employed if it is to meet its employment rate target of 75 per cent, according to Finland Chamber of Commerce.

“The latest employment figures indicate that employment growth has come to a halt, with the employment rate standing at 72.4 per cent. The unemployment rate has similarly stopped its decline, standing at 6.6 per cent in July,” it highlighted.

Although the unemployment rate declined slightly from the previous year in almost all age groups, the positive longer-term vibe in the labour market has slowed down.

“The statistics show that Finnish labour markets are no longer developing positively. This puts pressure on the ruling government, which has committed to reaching its employment rate target of 75 per cent by the end of 2023,” analysed Mauri Kotamäki, the chief economist at Finland Chamber of Commerce.

Kotamäki underlined that the government should adopt its employment measures in the early parts of its term in office to ensure they can contribute towards meeting the target.

“Politically difficult measures should especially be carried out in the early parts of the electoral term. They may be [more] difficult to carry out at the end of the term. The Ministry of Finance’s estimate also shows that meeting the target will require that the measures add 60,000 to the number of the employed,” he said.

“The measures cannot all be so-called easy measures, as the government has simultaneously committed to increasing employment and putting an end to running up debt. Reaching these objectives simultaneously would probably require not only spending increases but also structural reforms that curb the increase in spending,” viewed Kotamäki.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi