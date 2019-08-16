FINNISH ARMED FORCES can have a significant role in the integration of young immigrants, believes Lieutenant General Timo Kivinen, the newly appointed commander of the Finnish Armed Forces.
“People entering the [military] service are equal regardless of background. The training teaches you how to work together and that everyone is an equal member of the group they’re serving in. I view that working together and getting the same training promotes integration,” he told Uusi Suomi on Thursday.
Young people entering military service come from increasingly varied backgrounds. Almost 600 women started their military service in July, setting a new record high for female conscripts. Roughly 1,500 of the male conscripts who are set to start their service this year are of immigrant backgrounds.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Source: Uusi Suomi