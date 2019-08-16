FINNISH ARMED FORCES can have a significant role in the integration of young immigrants, believes Lieutenant General Timo Kivinen, the newly appointed commander of the Finnish Armed Forces.

“People entering the [military] service are equal regardless of background. The training teaches you how to work together and that everyone is an equal member of the group they’re serving in. I view that working together and getting the same training promotes integration,” he told Uusi Suomi on Thursday.