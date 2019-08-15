Lasse Aapio, the chief of Helsinki Police Department, told YLE on Wednesday that Hätönen will remain in charge of the investigations but the processes will be discussed with him.

PEKKA HÄTÖNEN , a detective chief inspector at Helsinki Police Department, will remain in charge of the ongoing inquiries into statements by three Members of the Finnish Parliament: Juha Mäenpää (PS), Hussein al-Taee (SDP) and Päivi Räsänen (KD).

“A prosecutor will be brought in heavily into this investigation. We’ll ensure that there are more opinions in this investigation than those of the one officer in charge of the investigation,” he underlined to the public broadcasting company.

Helsinki Police Department re-evaluated Hätönen’s role in the investigations after citizens and policy makers alleged that he is a member of the Green League. While Hätönen did run on the ticket of the party in the most recent municipal elections, he is no longer a member of the party, according to the evaluation.

One of the policy makers to criticise his role was Jussi Halla-aho, the chairperson of the Finns Party.

“This is blatant politicising,” he slammed.

The 39-member Finns Party Parliamentary Group, he affirmed, will thwart any attempt to bring formal charges against Mäenpää. “Absolutely. That’s what we’ll have to do because this is an example of using police and the legal system to politicise against the Finns Party,” explained Halla-aho.

Mäenpää is being investigated for drawing comparison between introduced species and asylum seekers in the Finnish Parliament.

The Finnish Constitution states that Members of Parliament cannot be charged or deprived of liberty due to opinions expressed or conduct in the Parliament House unless the action has the support of at least five-sixths of Members of the Parliament.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi