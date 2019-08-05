The EU on Friday confirmed the nomination after what was described a divisive, 14-hour round of voting by The Financial Times.

THE EUROPEAN UNION has announced Kristalina Georgieva, the Bulgarian CEO of the World Bank, as its nominee to take over as the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Georgieva, the newspaper reported, won the support of 56 per cent of the 28 member states, representing 57 per cent of the population of the EU. Ex-Dutch Minister of Finance Jeroen Dijsselbloem, in turn, received the support of 44 per cent of the member states and 43 per cent of the bloc’s population.

Olli Rehn, the governor of the Bank of Finland, dropped out of the leadership race before the decisive vote on Friday.

“The EU is currently deciding who to nominate to become the managing director at IMF. The position is extremely meaningful and motivating. I will withdraw from the vote at this point, so that we’re able to reach a broad consensus on the European nominee and ensure the nominee also has the support of the rest of the world,” he explained on Twitter.

Georgieva is expected to assume her new responsibilities by September. The position became available after France’s Christine Lagarde stepped down to become the chief executive of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi