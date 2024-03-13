In an impressive showcase of culinary excellence, Helsinki's Palace Restaurant has been named the number one restaurant in Finland for the fifth year in a row, according to the 2024 edition of the "Finland's Best 50 Restaurants" list. This prestigious accolade was awarded at the Gastro Helsinki fair, held at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre, highlighting Palace's continued dominance in Finland's gastronomic scene.

Palace Restaurant, located on Helsinki's South Harbor, is renowned for its exceptional dining experience, which has now been further acknowledged by receiving the "Best Atmosphere" award. Following closely in the rankings are Restaurant Grön, securing the second spot, and BasBas, both of which are also based in Helsinki, showcasing the capital's strong presence in the Finnish culinary landscape.

Turku's top dining establishment, Kaskis, clinched the fourth position, reinforcing its status despite the competitive field. Notably, Palace boasts two Michelin stars, with Grön and Kaskis each decorated with one, underscoring their high-quality culinary offerings.

The top ten list was dominated by eight restaurants from Helsinki and two from Turku, with new entries making a significant impact this year. Le Coucou Vert, a newcomer from Helsinki, impressively entered the list at twelfth place, while Tertin Kartano from Mikkeli made a remarkable return after a five-year hiatus.

The event also honored individuals in the restaurant industry, with Nicolas Thieulon of BasBas receiving the "Professional's Professional" award and Toni Kostian of Grön being named the "Best Change Maker."

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the "Finland's Best 50 Restaurants" poll, which has become a cornerstone in celebrating Finland's vibrant culinary scene. The list is a testament to the dedication, creativity, and excellence of Finland's restaurant industry, from Helsinki's dynamic dining landscape to the emerging culinary stars across the country.

HT