The Foundation will award €30,000 to the winner of each category on 26 November, bringing the total prize money to €90,000. The winners will be announced during a live broadcast by Finnish public broadcaster Yle.

The Finnish Book Foundation has shortlisted 18 books for the 2026 Finlandia literary prizes, with six nominees competing in each of three categories: fiction, non-fiction and children's and young adult literature.

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The fiction shortlist, announced in Helsinki on Thursday, includes former winner Rosa Liksom alongside three authors receiving their first nominations.

Liksom, who won the fiction prize in 2011 for Hytti nro 6 (Compartment No. 6), returns with Talo (Like), a novel following a young woman in Finnish Lapland before the Lapland War.

The other fiction nominees are Satu Erra for Rondo ja modulaatio (Tammi), Sanni Isometsä for Katoamiskertomus (S&S), Jyrki Kiiskinen for Kolme päivää, kolme yötä (Teos), Heikki Kännö for Silmät (WSOY) and Dess Terentjeva for Suuri koira juoksee ja päätön kukko lentää (WSOY).

Isometsä's debut examines grief following the death of a partner. Kiiskinen explores fatherhood and family relationships, while Kännö sets his novel in post-war Paris. Terentjeva addresses identity and the experience of relinquishing Russian citizenship.

Erra, Isometsä and Terentjeva are first-time nominees. Kännö previously received nominations in 2020 and 2022.

The non-fiction shortlist, announced on Tuesday, 3 November, addresses climate change, Finnish social history, individualism, LGBTQ rights in Russia, food production and Gaza.

The nominees include Sohvi Kangasluoma for Sitten purjehdimme pohjoiseen (Atena), Antti Karisto and Jussi Simpura for Hyvinvoinnin historiaa (Gaudeamus), and Liisa Keltikangas-Järvinen for Itsekkyyden aika (WSOY).

Also nominated are journalist Erkka Mikkonen for Homona Putinin Venäjällä (WSOY), Hanna Nikkanen, Mikko Pelttari, Johannes Roviomaa and Touko Hujanen for Kylvö (Teos), and Timo R. Stewart for Miksei kukaan tee mitään? (Gummerus).

Mikkonen documents life as a gay man in Russia under President Vladimir Putin. Stewart examines the destruction in Gaza through 12 essays, while Kylvö investigates challenges facing food production.

The children's and young adult category includes Aida ja helleaalto (Teos) by Hannah Lutz, Jenny Lucander, Carina Frondén and Ida Berg.

The remaining nominees are Maria Vilja for Ilmapallokivi (Karisto), Kristiina Wallin and Erika Kallasmaa for Älä pelkää, PÖÖ! (Teos), Lena Frölander-Ulf for Lysinea (Teos), Elina Vahvaselkä for Kolmesti viety sielu (Tammi) and Päivi Haanpää for Retro (Hertta).

Opera singer Helena Juntunen will select the fiction winner, business executive Ilkka Paananen will choose the non-fiction winner, and television personality Jukka Hildén will decide the children's and young adult award.

The Finlandia Prize was established in 1984. This year marks its 43rd presentation.

HT