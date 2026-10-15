The band announced the departure on Instagram on Thursday, 15 October, ending Jansen's tenure as its third lead vocalist.

Dutch singer Floor Jansen has left Finnish symphonic metal band Nightwish after 14 years, with both parties confirming that they had agreed to separate as they pursue different plans for their musical careers.

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"After careful consideration, we have, in mutual agreement, decided to part ways. This decision is necessary and important to us and our future ambitions," Nightwish said in its statement posted on Instagram.

The group said the separation was amicable and wished Jansen success in her future projects.

Jansen joined Nightwish as a touring vocalist in 2012 before becoming a permanent member in 2013. She succeeded Swedish singer Anette Olzon, who had replaced the band's original vocalist, Tarja Turunen, in 2007.

Jansen also addressed her departure through her personal Instagram account, announcing plans to concentrate on her solo career.

She described the decision as difficult but expressed confidence in her musical future, saying that endings also bring new beginnings.

Nightwish, meanwhile, intends to continue recording music. Helsingin Sanomat reported that the band plans to enter the studio in 2027 to record another album.

The announcement coincides with the group's 30th anniversary. Nightwish formed in 1996 and has become one of Finland's most successful international music exports.

The departure prompted reactions from fans on social media, with some expressing disappointment and others supporting Jansen's decision.

Nightwish has not announced who will replace Jansen as lead vocalist or provided a release date for its planned 2027 album.

HT