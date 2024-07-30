Kunsthalle Kohta is proud to announce the opening of its latest exhibition, “Martti Aiha: A Culture,” curated by Kohta’s director Anders Kreuger in collaboration with artist Nina Roos . This exhibition serves as a tribute to Martti Aiha , a celebrated sculptor who passed away in May last year. The exhibition will debut on Wednesday, August 7, from 6–8 p.m., coinciding with Kohta’s summer party. Refreshments will be served at B-Side Bar, and everyone is welcome.

Celebrating Martti Aiha’s Legacy

Martti Aiha, born in 1952, was a pioneering sculptor known for his innovative and versatile approach to art. Six years ago, Aiha’s first solo exhibition at Kohta, titled "Omakuva" (Self-Image), showcased new sculptural works, a retrospective of his drawing practice from the mid-1970s, and his film "Sculpture Dance" (2018).

The current exhibition features a mix of new sculptures and drawings, along with a selection of works from Aiha’s extensive career spanning over 40 years. This collection aims to refresh the audience’s memory of Aiha’s work and underscore its enduring significance. The exhibition includes minimal overlap with his previous show, except for one or two drawings from the 1980s and "Sculpture Dance."

Aiha’s Artistic Philosophy

Aiha was a self-identified sculptor who viewed drawing as a vital tool for conceptualizing his work. Known for his versatility and uncompromising nature, Aiha continuously evolved his artistic practices, avoiding repetitive patterns or stylistic expectations. He often preferred solitude in his studio in Åminnefors, west of Helsinki, to develop new artistic habits and refine his creations meticulously.

The exhibition title, "A Culture," reflects Aiha’s deep connection to his cultural roots and his ability to integrate self-contradiction into his creative process. Swedish critic Gertrud Sandqvist’s essay inspired the title, highlighting Aiha’s dialogue with broader cultural and artistic influences.

New and Unfinished Works

The exhibition showcases new works from 2021–23, many of which remained untitled at the time of Aiha’s passing. During the pandemic, Aiha embarked on a project for a room-filling indoor sculpture, tentatively titled "Vuori" (Mountain). This concept is represented by a poster displaying a 3D mock-up of the sculpture. Additionally, an unfinished spire made of twisted aluminum thread reflects Aiha’s exploration of the "mountain" and "tower" concepts.

Larger-format charcoal drawings from 2021–22 exhibit visual and structural elements reminiscent of Russian artist Pavel Filonov’s analytical realism. These densely packed images portray a mountain, a tower, and an abstracted mobile phone screen, blending Aiha’s holistic and intuitive style with detailed analytical compositions.

The exhibition also includes smaller sculptures from Aiha’s final months, demonstrating his unrelenting creativity. These hybrid works on paper and cardboard showcase detailed drawings and are displayed on a wall-mounted shelf.

Retrospective Works

The exhibition features significant works from Aiha’s earlier career, borrowed from public and private collections. Highlights include:

Babel’s Tower (1981–82) : Sculptures made from thin bamboo rods, reflecting Aiha’s interest in East Asian traditions.

: Sculptures made from thin bamboo rods, reflecting Aiha’s interest in East Asian traditions. The Journey of Venus (1984) : A spiraling wooden sculpture supporting plaster casts of the Venus of Willendorf, a pioneering work of feminist art in Finland.

: A spiraling wooden sculpture supporting plaster casts of the Venus of Willendorf, a pioneering work of feminist art in Finland. Oblomov III (1986) : Wooden sculptures inspired by the hero of Ivan Goncharov’s novel, based on a vast body of brush and ink drawings.

: Wooden sculptures inspired by the hero of Ivan Goncharov’s novel, based on a vast body of brush and ink drawings. Found Life (1987) : An analytical parody using a box of unused paper labels, showcasing Aiha’s drawn and sculpted calligraphy.

: An analytical parody using a box of unused paper labels, showcasing Aiha’s drawn and sculpted calligraphy. One Sun (1987–88): An iconic installation of 20 mahogany blocks arranged in a circle, symbolizing unity in diversity and pulsating energy.

Commemorative Book

Accompanying the exhibition is a book titled "Martti Aiha: A Culture," featuring essays by Anders Kreuger and Dr. Marja Sakari, photographs by Sakari Viika, Jussi Tiainen, and others, and designed by Samuli Saarinen. The book is published in collaboration with Parus Verus, Helsinki, and supported by the Niilo Helander Foundation.

Most of the exhibited works not already in public or private collections are available for sale, offering a unique opportunity for collectors to acquire pieces of Aiha’s legacy.

Exhibition Details

Opening and Summer Party : Wednesday, August 7, from 6–8 p.m.

: Wednesday, August 7, from 6–8 p.m. Location : Kunsthalle Kohta, Helsinki

: Kunsthalle Kohta, Helsinki Refreshments : Served outdoors at B-Side Bar

: Served outdoors at B-Side Bar Book Release: "Martti Aiha: A Culture"

Join us in celebrating the life and work of Martti Aiha, an artist whose contributions continue to shape and inspire the cultural landscape of Finland.

HT