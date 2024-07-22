Over 1,300 music educators and researchers from around the globe have gathered in Helsinki for the 36th World Conference of the International Society for Music Education (ISME). Hosted by the University of the Arts Helsinki, the conference runs from July 28 to August 2, 2024, focusing on the theme “Advocacy for Sustainability in Music Education.”

with ISME’s president, Bo Wah Leung, emphasizing the significance of integrating ecological considerations within educational practices. "Finland and the Nordic countries are at the forefront of education, art, and ecological sustainability," Leung stated. "These themes are crucial for both the music education community and the broader global context."

Spotlight on Research and Innovation

The conference features over a thousand research presentations addressing contemporary issues in music education. Among the esteemed speakers are music educators from the Sibelius Academy, presenting on diverse topics such as the intersection of arts and natural sciences, and the role of music in teaching sustainable values to children.

Highlighting the event are keynote speakers Tuulikki Laes, Guadalupe López Íñiguez, and Professor Heidi Westerlund from the University of the Arts Helsinki. Their presentation will explore the political and societal dimensions of music education, blending academic discourse with multimedia elements. Other notable keynote speakers include composer Kristina Arakelyan, researcher David Maggs, and conductor and human rights activist André de Quadros.

Engaging Public Performances

In addition to academic sessions, the conference offers a rich cultural program. The Musiikkitalo café will host the “Finnish Corner” daily from 12 to 2 PM, featuring performances by Sibelius Junior Academy students and the world’s first joint kantele ensemble. These performances are free and open to the public.

Special open-air performances are scheduled on the Musiikkitalo terrace on July 31 and August 1 at 5 PM. On Wednesday, Resonaariduo Vili & Juho with Friends will take the stage, followed by the ISME Jam session on Thursday, led by Max Tabell on keyboards, Antti Ahoniemi on bass, and Mooses Kuloniemi on drums.

A Legacy of Leadership in Music Education

The University of the Arts Helsinki’s role as host underscores its commitment to leading discussions on future challenges in music education. Reflecting on historical precedents, the Sibelius Academy last hosted ISME's world conference in 1990 under the theme “Music Education Facing the Future,” a nod to the significant global changes of that era.

Professor Heidi Partti, Conference Local Chair from the Sibelius Academy, remarked, “At the University of the Arts Helsinki, we believe that music and other arts have tremendous potential to change the world.” This sentiment resonates with ISME’s mission to build a global network of music educators and advocate for the transformative power of music education.

