The Finnish audience was treated to a spectacular show, with Springsteen and his band demonstrating their renowned energy and connection with the crowd. Billboard has dubbed this tour "The Greatest Show on Earth," and tonight's performance in Helsinki lived up to that accolade. Following their Finnish stop, the tour will continue to Sweden and Norway before heading to England and ultimately returning to the United States.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band delivered an electrifying performance at a sold-out Helsinki Olympiastadion (olympic Stadium) today, as part of their 2024 World Tour. The three-hour-long concert featured an impressive 32-song setlist, spanning the legendary artist's extensive career, and drew a crowd of 42,000 enthusiastic fans.

"Tonight's show was simply magical. The energy, the songs, and the bond with the fans created an unforgettable evening," said promoter Scott Lavender.

This isn't the first time Springsteen has performed at the Helsinki Olympiastadion. The band previously played there in 2003, 2008, and 2012. The 2003 concerts drew a total of 90,000 attendees over two consecutive days. In 2012, Springsteen set a personal record for his longest concert, playing for over four hours and performing 38 songs.

The summer of 2024 has been a landmark season for Live Nation, with both Metallica and Springsteen delivering sold-out shows. The excitement will continue later this month with Coldplay's unprecedented four-night stint at the stadium from July 27 to 31. No artist has ever performed at the Olympiastadion this many times on a single tour.

Stadium concerts bring large audiences from both Finland and abroad, significantly boosting the local economy. The influx of visitors is evident in the bustling city streets and the substantial economic benefits for Helsinki and the surrounding metropolitan area.

Springsteen's marathon performance on July 12 included hits like "Born in the U.S.A." and "Dancing in the Dark." The concert, which lasted just over three hours, showcased the endurance and vitality of the 74-year-old rocker, known for his lengthy performances. During the show, Springsteen surprised and delighted fans by speaking Finnish, shouting "Kovempaa" (louder) and thanking the audience with "Kiitos" (thank you). During "Letter To You," Finnish subtitles appeared on the stage's screens, adding a special touch to the performance.

Earlier in the day, Springsteen and his band members were spotted leaving the luxury hotel The Hotel Maria in Helsinki's Kruununhaka district, greeted by a large group of fans. Although the stars did not sign autographs, their presence added to the excitement surrounding the evening's concert.

With memorable performances and an enduring connection to his fans, Bruce Springsteen continues to solidify his legacy as one of the greatest live performers in rock history. Helsinki will undoubtedly remember this night for years to come.

HT