Jingjing Xu, a Chinese mezzo-soprano, has emerged victorious in the 9th International Mirjam Helin Singing Competition, showcasing an exceptional level of talent and captivating the audience. Organized by the Finnish Cultural Foundation since 1984, this prestigious competition concluded with Xu taking the top prize of €50,000.

"The level of competitors has been extraordinarily high, and the audience has been fantastic," remarked Soile Isokoski, the jury chairperson.