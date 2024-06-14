Jingjing Xu, a Chinese mezzo-soprano, has emerged victorious in the 9th International Mirjam Helin Singing Competition, showcasing an exceptional level of talent and captivating the audience. Organized by the Finnish Cultural Foundation since 1984, this prestigious competition concluded with Xu taking the top prize of €50,000.
"The level of competitors has been extraordinarily high, and the audience has been fantastic," remarked Soile Isokoski, the jury chairperson.
The competition, known for its rigorous standards and the exceptional talent it attracts, saw Xu outperform strong contenders from around the globe.
Winners and Prizes
- First Place: Jingjing Xu, China, Mezzo-Soprano - €50,000
- Second Place: Kathrin Lorenzen, Germany, Soprano - €40,000
- Third Place: Junho Hwang, South Korea, Tenor - €30,000
The other finalists, who each received €10,000, included Polish soprano Justyna Khil, Armenian baritone Aksel Daveyan, and Croatian soprano Josipa Bilić.
Special Awards
- Best Lied Performance: Gabriel Rollinson, German Baritone, for Harry Burleigh's "Among the Fuchsias" - €5,000
- Best Finnish Solo Song Performance: Renáta Gebe-Fügi, Hungarian Soprano, for Erkki Melartin's "Minä metsän polkuja kuljen" - €5,000
- Press Jury’s Favorite: Hedvig Haugerud, Norwegian Soprano
- Student Jury’s Favorite: Jingjing Xu, chosen by students from Turku University of Applied Sciences, the Sibelius Academy, and Metropolia University of Applied Sciences
- Yle Audience Award: Kathrin Lorenzen
The competition's jury comprised prominent figures in the classical music world:
- Soile Isokoski (Chairperson), Soprano
- Luca Pisaroni, Bass-Baritone
- Keval Shah, Pianist
- Bo Skovhus, Baritone
- Randi Stene, Mezzo-Soprano
- Dawn Upshaw, Soprano
The Mirjam Helin Singing Competition continues to be a significant event in the classical music calendar, providing a platform for young artists to showcase their talents and further their careers. This year’s competition highlighted not only the incredible abilities of the participants but also the global appeal and high standards of the event.
HT