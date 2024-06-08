This summer , Helsinki's Alppipuisto park is set to become the city's vibrant hub of music and culture with the "Alppipuiston kesä" event series. Over three consecutive weekends in July, the park will host six diverse and free events, offering something for everyone from funk to baroque, and from psytrance to folk music. The series promises a blend of live performances, workshops, crafts, and delicious food, making it a perfect urban getaway.

Elephantasy - Funky Family Picnic

Date: July 13, 2024

Kicking off the series, Elephantasy will immerse visitors in eclectic rhythm music, featuring acts like Mama Longhorn and Inariveljet. The event also boasts circus workshops, global culinary delights, and a vibrant park bazaar. A dedicated kids' area ensures entertainment for the youngest family members.

Afrojazz Club goes Alppipuisto

Date: July 14, 2024

This event brings the infectious energy of African-rooted music and dance to Alppipuisto. Highlights include a performance by Emilia Sisco with the Afrowerk House Band, and dance sessions featuring Faso Kan and Senegalese star Meissa Niang with Sawaadi Band. Complementing the musical experience are thematic workshops and a bustling bazaar.

Elmun Kansanjuhla

Date: July 20, 2024

Hosted by the Live Music Association ELMU ry, this traditional free concert celebrates the diversity of live music. This year’s lineup includes the soothing rhythms of Elsi Sloan and the compelling riffs of Dragsvik, promising a night of varied musical experiences.

Barokkipiknik

Date: July 21, 2024

Barokkipiknik invites all ages to enjoy an afternoon of baroque music, dance, and elegant costumes. With performances by the Finnish Baroque Orchestra FiBO and Linnea Sundfaerm Casserly, this event offers a step back in time with interactive activities for the entire family.

Alppimuisto Free Open Air

Date: July 27, 2024

One of the summer’s most anticipated free events, Alppimuisto features top names in psychedelic trance from both Finland and abroad, including Earthling from the UK and local favorite Pavel Svimba. The Safer Space Host team ensures a positive and loving atmosphere on the dance floor.

Puistokarkelot

Date: July 28, 2024

Closing the series, Puistokarkelot, Helsinki’s beloved folk music festival, returns for its 16th year. Attendees can look forward to engaging group dances and fresh contemporary folk music from artists like Vilma Talvitie, Lassi Logrén, Trio Salamankka, and Enkel.

This year, the event series places a strong emphasis on environmental responsibility and recycling, with an environmental certification in the works. This initiative ensures that while enjoying the rich cultural offerings, attendees also contribute to a sustainable future.

"Alppipuiston kesä" offers an ideal opportunity to enjoy Helsinki’s urban green space while experiencing a rich tapestry of cultural and musical events. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, these events provide the perfect chance to picnic, relax, and soak up the vibrant summer atmosphere in the heart of the city.

