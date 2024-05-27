Organized by the Helsinki Cultural Centre Malmitalo, the festival reflects the wishes and ideas of local residents.

This summer , the Malmi district in Helsinki will come alive with the Malmi Summer of Events festival, offering a vibrant lineup of free activities in June and August. Hosted in Ala-Malmi Park, the festival will feature open-air concerts, workshops, and family-friendly activities, promising an exciting and diverse program for all ages.

"We wanted to create a program that resonates with the community," says Sonja Immonen, the event producer. "Over half of the activities were inspired by suggestions from residents, collected via social media and from Malmitalo visitors."

The festival runs from June 6-15 and August 15-24, with a wide range of events, including performances by well-known artists such as Stig, Arppa, and the children's band Pikku Papun orkesteri. Other highlights include trap artist DAVI, dreampop bands Sepikka and Pambikallio, and the veteran punk group Terveet Kädet. An international flavor is added by the US-based Stuart, Spence & Shebish, who will bring their rootsy old-time music to the festival.

In addition to music, the festival will feature communal activities like blanket flea markets, open-air dance events, and family workshops. Unique events such as the 'Under the Malmi Sky' community dinner on Helsinki Day aim to foster a sense of togetherness.

Workshops will offer a variety of creative and engaging activities, from drawing and crafts to giant soap bubble making and street art. For those looking for physical activities, park gymnastics and Dancing in the City sessions will be available. Young attendees can enjoy escape room games, swearing art, and song and comic workshops.

History enthusiasts can join guided walking and cycling tours that explore Malmi's transformation from a medieval village to a bustling urban district.

The City of Helsinki's investment in the festival aims to make Ala-Malmi Park a vibrant summer destination. "Our goal is for the program to truly offer something for everyone," Immonen adds.

For the complete festival lineup, visit the Malmitalo website.

HT