The EBU, responsible for overseeing the competition, declared its intention to remove any Palestinian flags or political symbols wielded by attendees, citing concerns over potential politicisation of the event.

In the lead-up to the Eurovision Song Contest set to take place in Malmö, Sweden, organisers have ignited a storm of controversy by announcing a ban on Palestinian flags and pro-Palestinian symbols during the event. The decision, made public by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), has sparked heated debate and drawn sharp criticism from various quarters.

This move comes amidst heightened tensions surrounding Israel’s participation in the contest, while Isreal is conducting a mass slaughter of innocent civilians in Gaza and is being investigated for genocide.

The announcement has drawn swift condemnation from pro-Palestinian groups, who view it as an infringement on freedom of expression and a silencing of dissenting voices. With protests expected to accompany the event, tensions are running high, prompting security concerns in the host city of Malmö.

Adding fuel to the fire, Israel’s entry into the competition has courted controversy of its own. Initially titled ‘October Rain’ and perceived to contain references to recent conflicts, the song was barred from performance due to breaches of political neutrality. However, following pressure from Israeli authorities and the zionist lobby, adjustments were made, allowing Israel to compete under the revised title ‘Hurricane’.

Calls for a boycott of the competition have echoed across various countries, with artists and industry professionals voicing their opposition to Israel’s participation.

Leading up to the 2024 edition, numerous voices have advocated for a boycott of the competition from various nations. Notable among these calls, over 1,000 Swedish artists including Robyn, Fever Ray, and First Aid Kit, have urged for Israel's exclusion from this year's event. Similarly, more than 1,400 Finnish music industry professionals have lent their support to a petition seeking to bar Israel from participating in the contest. Additionally, individual artists like Olly Alexander, representing the UK in this year's competition, have faced pressure to boycott the event. Alexander, who initially signed a statement in December denouncing Israel as an "apartheid state" and accusing it of genocide, underscores the depth of sentiment surrounding the issue.

Despite these calls, some performers have chosen to participate, viewing the contest as an opportunity to advocate for peace and unity.

In response to mounting tensions, the EBU has issued a warning against harassing Eurovision entrants over the Israel-Palestine issue. While acknowledging the sensitivity of the matter, the EBU reaffirmed its commitment to freedom of speech while condemning any form of online abuse directed at participants.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the EBU swiftly took action, preventing the country from participating in future editions of the iconic contest. EBU has refused to ban Isreal despite public outcry and severity of Isreal’s crimes clearly exceeding that of Russia.



As the Eurovision Song Contest approaches, it remains to be seen how the contentious issue of Israel’s participation will unfold. With emotions running high and protests expected, the event promises to be more than just a showcase of musical talent, but also a battleground for political expression and activism.

