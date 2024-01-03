Visitors can explore all 38 award-winning images from the 2023 competition, including the top three photographs from each of the nine categories,

The breathtaking world of nature photography takes center stage at Villa Elfvik's nature house with the "Vuoden Luontokuvat 2023" (Nature Photos of the Year 2023) exhibition, running from January 10 to March 10, 2024. This exhibition is a celebration of the extraordinary talent showcased in the annual Finnish nature photography competition.

honorable mentions, and the grand prize winner, Jetro Luhtaa's "Portti tunturiin." This dramatic image captures a rainbow framing a majestic mountain landscape, illustrating the awe-inspiring beauty of nature.

Jetro Luhtaa, the photographer behind the year's most acclaimed image, shares his experience of a serendipitous moment during an autumn trip in the Käsivarsi Wilderness Area. He recalls setting up his tent near a grand cliff with an early morning plan to climb the mountain for capturing the autumnal hues. However, nature had other plans. As he ascended, a foreboding storm front approached, engulfing the mountain and creating a breathtaking scene. Amidst snow showers, the sun peeked through clouds, casting a rainbow over the mountain range - a fleeting, perfect moment in nature photography.

The 2023 edition of the competition saw 11,089 submissions from 690 photographers, a testament to the growing interest and diversity in nature photography. The contest, organized by the Finnish Nature Photographers Association (Suomen Luonnonvalokuvaajat SLV ry), included eight traditional categories with minimal photo adjustments and a special category allowing for more creative editing.

The Villa Elfvik nature house, hosting this visual feast, welcomes visitors Monday to Friday from 9 am to 3 pm and Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm. Café Elfvik is also open during the weekends for guests to enjoy. The exhibition, offering a unique glimpse into the natural world through the lens of talented photographers, is open to the public free of charge, providing a perfect opportunity for nature and photography enthusiasts alike.

HT