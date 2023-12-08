Savoy Theater in Helsinki is set to host an array of international music stars in its Savoy WORLD concert series, showcasing diverse talent from three continents: Central America, Asia, and Europe. The series kicks off on April 20 with Cuban sensation La Gran Diversion, led by pianist Roberto Fonseca , known for his association with Buena Vista Social Club and his Grammy-nominated works. Fonseca's latest album, "La Gran Diversion," revives Cuban musical heritage with a fresh twist, echoing the vibrant music scene of 1920s Havana.

The series continues on May 18 with a celebration of Brittany's National Day, featuring the innovative Breton band Startijenn, known for boldly reinterpreting traditional Breton music. Startijenn, hailing from the heartlands of Brittany, blends iconic Breton instruments with rock, rap, and trance rhythms, reflecting the region's rich Celtic heritage.

The concert series concludes on May 22 with South Korea's award-winning ADG7 (Ak Dan Gwang Chil), combining traditional Korean music with pop and funk. ADG7's energetic performances include gut ritual music and minyo folk songs from the Hwanghae-do region, now part of North Korea. The ensemble's repertoire showcases several Korean traditional instruments like daegeum, saenghwang, ajaem, and gayageum.

Additional highlights of the spring season include a concert celebrating the Sami National Day with performances by Ánnámáret and Ailu Valle on February 6. March will feature the sixth edition of the Savoy JAZZFest (March 6-9), curated by contrabassist Kaisa Mäensivu. The festival will spotlight saxophone legends, including iconic Kenny Garrett (March 9) and Norwegian jazz pioneer Marius Neset (March 7). The festival opens with saxophonist Timo Lassy and trumpeter Jukka Eskola's Nordic Stew production on March 6, collaborating with New Orleans musicians.

Savoy Theater's spring season highlights include:

Tickets for all concerts are available at Lippu.fi, and the full program can be found on savoyteatteri.fi. This diverse lineup promises to bring global musical flavors to Helsinki, celebrating cultural richness and musical innovation.

HT