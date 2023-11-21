The "Kauppatori Christmas Sauna," a collaboration between five Finnish companies, aims to provide visitors with joyous and unforgettable experiences throughout the duration of the Christmas Market.

In a blend of tradition and innovation, Turku's Market Square is set to host a unique Christmas Sauna this holiday season. The sauna, a novel addition to the city's festive celebrations, will open alongside the much-anticipated lighting of Christmas lights along the Aura River on Saturday, November 25.

Designed by Space of Mind in partnership with Studio Puisto Architects and Protos Demos, the sauna is a testament to exquisite design and craftsmanship, hand-built in Halikko using untreated solid wood. It offers three finishing options: larch, galvanized steel, and tar felt, all sourced from local producers.

Aleksi Koskelin, CEO of Space of Mind, highlights the sauna's design philosophy, which aligns with the company's award-winning Lepotilank, a two-person design cabin. "Our new sauna brings users closer to nature without burdening the environment, offering a space and landscape connection, whether in the archipelago or Turku's market square," he says.

A Unique Sauna Experience

The sauna's wood-fired stove is provided by Juup, a company cherishing Finnish sauna traditions through generations. Its aesthetic appeal is enhanced by a chimney from Härmä Air, designated as the official chimney of Santa Claus. Traditional bathing methods are employed, with water heated on the stove and mixed in basins, complemented by natural bath products from the local brand HETKINEN, inspired by the Finnish forest.

After enjoying the gentle heat, guests can relax in a heated, cozy glasshouse, observing the bustling Christmas Market while savoring warm glögg or a refreshing sauna beer courtesy of Kakola Brewing Company.

Reservations and Anticipation

The Christmas Sauna is open for bookings throughout the Christmas Market until December 22. Since the opening of the booking calendar in mid-November, slots have been filling up rapidly.

Alexander Törnroth from Kakola Brewing Company, responsible for managing the Christmas Sauna, expresses his delight at the enthusiastic response. "It's fantastic to see how quickly people have embraced the idea of a sauna at the Market Square. Christmas Saunas are a Finnish tradition, and experiencing it in this unique setting is something special. We're pleasantly surprised by the number of bookings in just the first week," he remarks.

Reservations for the Kauppatori Christmas Sauna can be made for the period of November 25 to December 22 via the Christmas Market's website. The identity of the first distinguished guest to grace the sauna's benches remains a secret, set to be unveiled at a press conference in Turku Cathedral on Wednesday.

HT