Centered around sustainable development and responsible Christmas shopping, Tuomaan Markkinat has been a staple of Helsinki's winter charm since the mid-1990s.

Helsinki's cherished Christmas event , Tuomaan Markkinat, is set to transform Senate Square into a festive wonderland from December 1st to 22nd. Bringing together nearly 100 artisans and small producers from across Finland, alongside over 20 gourmet vendors and restaurant operators, the market promises a delightful experience for the holiday season.

This year's lineup includes both new and familiar faces offering a range of products perfect for the holiday table and gift-giving. Items include Finnish fish and meat delicacies, baked goods, mushroom salads, jams, mustards, handmade sweets, jewelry, natural cosmetics, warm woolen socks, and design and decor items inspired by old Finnish travel posters.

The market's heart comprises the Herkkupiha (Delicacy Yard) and Ravintolapiha (Restaurant Yard), providing cozy spots for relaxation and indulgence amidst the festive rush. These areas offer a wide selection of traditional holiday treats and new culinary delights, available for both on-site enjoyment and take-away.

The food selection at Tuomaan Markkinat includes organic, local, vegetarian, and vegan options. Notable additions this year include Venezuelan Christmas dishes from Arepera Bros, winter cocktails from Valkoinen Sali, and cheese dishes from Deli Taste & Raclette Bistro.

The opening day on December 1st features special activities, including a chance to meet Santa Claus and live performances of Christmas carols in Finnish and English by the Soiva Joulukortti duo. Visitors can also witness live demonstrations of glassblowing, chestnut roasting, and metal forging.

Children will be delighted by the Tivoli Sariola wooden horse carousel, a free attraction that has become a holiday tradition for many Helsinki families. The market's warm and festive decorations create an immersive experience for all ages.

Sustainability is a key focus, with vendors and food operators selected for their responsible production and operating practices. The market evaluates its environmental impact through the Ekokompassi certificate, emphasizing waste reduction and sorting, and using renewable energy for heating and carousel operation.

In the Herkku- and Ravintolapiha, organic and locally sourced ingredients, along with Fair Trade products, are highlighted. The selection includes vegetarian and vegan options, and all restaurant operations use biodegradable dishes.

Tuomaan Markkinat is not just a market; it's a celebration of Finnish craftsmanship, culinary arts, and sustainable holiday spirit. More details about the event can be found at tuomaanmarkkinat.fi.

HT