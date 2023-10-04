Brace yourselves, Helsinki! Dutch rock sensation Within Temptation has just unveiled their highly anticipated Bleed Out 2024 Tour, slated to kick off next year in October. Fans in Finland are in for a treat, with the band set to ignite the stage at Helsinki's Ice rink (Jäähalli) on Friday, October 11, 2024. Tickets for this electrifying event will go on sale starting Friday, October 6, at 11:00 AM.

Within Temptation, renowned as one of Europe's most iconic rock bands, is gearing up to release their latest album, "Bleed Out," at the end of this month. Accompanying the album release is the newly announced Bleed Out 2024 Tour, covering both England and Europe. The tour is set to commence in Belgium at the beginning of October next year, making its way to Finland right after performances in Belgium, Germany, Norway, and Sweden. Helsinki fans can catch Within Temptation's spellbinding performance at the Jäähalli on Friday, October 11, 2024.

The Bleed Out 2024 Tour marks Within Temptation's return to indoor arenas. The last time the band graced indoor arenas was in 2022 during a joint tour with Evanescence. The "Worlds Collide" tour saw them perform at Europe's most prestigious venues, including The O2 in London, Accorhotels Arena in Paris, and Ziggo Dome in the Netherlands. Next year, Within Temptation will once again mesmerize audiences across Europe.

Fans can expect a breathtaking and visually stunning show, promising an immersive experience both musically and visually. Sharon den Adel, the band's frontwoman, has described the upcoming tour as not only a musical spectacle but also an opportunity for fans to witness the band's passion and power as they celebrate their eighth studio album. For a taste of what's to come, the latest single from the "Bleed Out" album, titled "Ritual," will be available for listening from October 20.

Pre-sale tickets for the Bleed Out 2024 Tour in Finland are available starting today. Finnish fans can secure their tickets through My Live Nation (register here). General ticket sales will commence on Friday, October 6, at 11:00 AM.

Within Temptation's last appearance in Finland was this summer, where they took the spotlight as the international headliner at Porispere festival.

Concert Details:

Band: Within Temptation (Netherlands)

Tour: Bleed Out 2024 Tour

Venue: Ice rink (Jäähalli), Helsinki

Date: Friday, October 11, 2024

Doors Open: 7:00 PM

Ticket Information: Tickets go on sale on October 6 at 11:00 AM via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices (including service fees): €49 / €59 / €69 / €79 / €89

My Live Nation pre-sale for registered members: Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 11:00 AM – Friday, October 6, 2023, 11:00 AM. Register here.

