On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Finnish Museums Association, Museoliitto, a unique "Behind the Museum" celebration is set to take place in museums across Finland on Saturday, September 30, 2023. This event aims to commemorate and shed light on the work that happens behind the scenes in museums all over the country. The public will have the opportunity to visit areas typically closed to visitors, participate in guided tours, and engage in workshops led by museum professionals.

The "Behind the Museum" celebration coincides with the founding day of Museoliitto on September 30, 2023. During the celebratory events, the public will get to explore areas usually off-limits to them and join guided tours and workshops led by museum professionals. Visitors will also have the chance to meet museum experts who will share insights into their less visible work, including exhibition planning, conservation, and archival tasks.

More than 60 museums from various regions of Finland are participating in this event. Activities and events are scheduled to take place in cities such as the capital region, Tampere, Turku, Inari, Lapinlahti, Rauma, Savonlinna, and Jyväskylä.

In Helsinki, visitors can explore the under-construction photography exhibition at Hakasalmen Villa and learn about its creation process. At the Leiki Museum, guests can join collection tours led by the museum director to discover treasures from the museum's collection. The TAHTO Sports and Physical Activity Cultural Center will offer guided tours of its exhibitions and collections, as well as unveil the historical publication, "Education, Enlightenment, and Advocacy" by Museoliitto.

In Lahti, visitors can go on tours of the Lahti Historical Museum, which is currently undergoing renovations. The Päivälehti Museum will also offer "Work in Progress" tours to showcase the ongoing work inside the closed museum.

At the Mobilia Automotive and Road Museum in Kangasala, guests can enjoy collection tours and have the opportunity to test their skills in dating photographs. They can also share ideas on what should be preserved from this era for future generations. In Rauma, the Teresia and Rafael Lönnström Home Museum will open its doors, usually reserved for staff, to the public.

"We are delighted that museums across Finland are participating in the celebration of Museoliitto's birthday. The public now has a unique opportunity to peek behind the scenes and explore rare locations and activities within museums," said Miisa Pulkkinen, the Communications Manager for Museoliitto's anniversary coordination.

Social media users can follow the campaign using the hashtag #museonkulisseissa

HT