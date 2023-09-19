This year , the enchanting world of Finnish design will come alive at the Ornamo's Design Christmas X Designkaverit event, taking place on December 9-10, 2023, at Little Finlandia in the heart of Helsinki. Produced by the innovative pop-up design shop creators, Designkaverit, this year's event promises to provide a unique and immersive experience for Christmas shoppers in Finland. Attendees can look forward to unforgettable encounters, creative workshops, a second-hand marketplace, and a delightful array of Christmas treats.

The Ornamo's Design Christmas X Designkaverit event will showcase an impressive array of interior decoration products, home textiles, adult and children's clothing and accessories, everyday ceramics, graphic art, and prints. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore both well-established design brands and discover one-of-a-kind handmade pieces. Among this year's nearly one hundred exhibitors are prominent names like Teemu Järvi Illustrations, Ságat, Räkä Clothing, Klaus Haapaniemi, Soile Paasonen, Katriina Nuutinen, and Özgü Gündeslioglu.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Designkaverit, who have fostered positive and meaningful discussions around sustainable lifestyles within their community. Responsibility and conscious consumption align perfectly with the spirit of Ornamo's Design Christmas. This event provides a unique chance to meet product designers and artisans who are eager to share the stories and craftsmanship behind their creations," says Petra Ilonen, an expert from Ornamo.

In addition to the extensive marketplace showcasing Finnish designers, the 2023 event will feature engaging workshops and a second-hand sales section. Visitors can savor the flavors of Christmas with delectable treats and find respite from shopping at the inviting Finlandia Cafe&Wine, which will remain open throughout the event. The event's atmosphere will be further enhanced by the presence of a talented DJ.

Designkaverit, the creators of this event, are well-known for their pop-up shops and their vibrant social media community focused on design and sustainable living. Ella Hurskainen, Essi Järviö, and Stiina Lampinen, the founders of Designkaverit, aim to infuse the cheerful camaraderie of their community into the Design Christmas X Designkaverit event.

"This year's Design Christmas will not only showcase a diverse selection of skilled designers but also emphasize immersive experiences, community, and unhurried togetherness – qualities that are especially significant in today's challenging world. We eagerly anticipate the meaningful connections that will occur between visitors and designers. At the event, visitors can also unleash their creativity through various workshops, including jewelry and ceramics," adds Hurskainen.

The Ornamo's Design Christmas X Designkaverit event promises to be a delightful celebration of Finnish design, craftsmanship, and creativity, offering visitors a memorable holiday shopping experience with a meaningful twist.

