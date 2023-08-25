The renowned global event , Red Bull Dance Your Style competition, is making its debut in the heart of Helsinki this coming weekend. This unique street dance competition will see dancers battling it out in a 1v1 style, with the audience having the final say in determining the winner. The event is set to take place at Erottaja Square in Helsinki on August 26, starting at 6:00 PM.

Invited dancers to the Red Bull Dance Your Style competition will engage in epic 1v1 battles, showcasing various dance styles including krump, locking, popping, and hip-hop. Dancers will perform their routines to unrevealed tracks, giving them the opportunity to showcase their true skills in front of a live audience.

Unlike traditional competitions, Red Bull Dance Your Style does not rely on a panel of judges. Instead, the audience present at the event acts as the judging panel, deciding through their votes who advances in the battles and ultimately emerges as the winner of the Finnish final.

A total of 16 participants have been invited to the Red Bull Dance Your Style street dance competition, and one of them will represent Finland at the global final in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 4. The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final will feature representatives from over 30 different countries.

The event is open to the public and admission is free. Don't miss out on the excitement as dancers showcase their incredible skills and style in this exhilarating competition.

HT