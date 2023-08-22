Gramex, the copyright organization, compiled the summer statistics, highlighting the strong representation of Finnish music in the top ranks.

As the summer season comes to a close, Finland's commercial radio channels have revealed their most-played songs, and it's a resounding victory for homegrown talent. The top three most-played tracks from June to August were all by Finnish artists. Leading the charts was "Ylivoimainen" by the band Kuumaa , with a staggering 4,174 plays during the summer months.

In second place was "Cha Cha Cha" by Käärijä, followed by "Summer Really Hurt Us" by Alma, both with over 2,000 plays.

The trend of promoting local artists continued in the top ten list, with two more Finnish tracks making the cut. Vesterinen yhtyeineen's "Kohti sydänpeltoja" secured the fifth spot, and Bess's "Sammumaton" claimed the seventh position.

Interestingly, over half of the plays among the top ten tracks were Finnish, showcasing the growing popularity of local music. This marks a significant shift from the previous year when Finnish tracks accounted for just over a third of the top plays.

Kari Niemelä, who compiled the statistics at Gramex, shared insights into the trend. "This summer, the top three songs gained notably more plays compared to both the broader top ten and last summer's hits such as Camila Cabello's 'Bam Bam' and Bess's 'Ram pam pam.' Clearly, there has been a demand for Finnish music this summer."

Niemelä also noted the strong presence of songs that performed well in Yle's Uuden musiikin kilpailu (New Music Competition) and Eurovision Song Contest. This year, Käärijä's Eurovision success was particularly evident in the rankings.

"Based on the summer statistics from both years, it's evident that the New Music Competition and Eurovision have established themselves as creators of music phenomena," Niemelä concluded.

Here is the list of the top ten most-played songs on commercial radio during the summer of 2023:

Kuumaa - "Ylivoimainen" (4,174 plays) Käärijä - "Cha Cha Cha" (2,526 plays) Alma - "Summer Really Hurt Us" (2,122 plays) Lewis Capaldi - "Forget Me" (1,946 plays) Vesterinen Yhtyeineen - "Kohti sydänpeltoja" (1,913 plays) Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" (1,869 plays) Bess - "Sammumaton" (1,832 plays) Tiesto - "Lay Low" (1,812 plays) Zara Larsson - "Can't Tame Her" (1,508 plays) Tove Lo - "2 Die 4" (1,411 plays)

The statistics were compiled by Gramex/Kari Niemelä based on the top ten most-played songs on commercial radio during the summer of 2023.

