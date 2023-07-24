Jazz-Espa will present a total of 17 ensembles, featuring contemporary Finnish jazz, at the heart of Helsinki, on the Espan Lava stage. The concerts will take place on weekdays at 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM, and 5:30 PM.

The annual Jazz-Espa concert series, organized by the Finnish Jazz Federation, brings top-notch Finnish jazz to Esplanade Park from July 31st to August 5th.

On Saturdays, there will be concerts at 1:00 PM and 2:30 PM. The concerts are free of charge, open to all ages, and accessible to everyone. Jazz-Espa is an outdoor event, and the concerts are subject to weather conditions.

The Jazz-Espa program includes performances from an all-star lineup, Valtteri Laurell Nonet featuring Antti Sarpila, the mesmerizing vocal jazz of Signe, the legendary Finnish jazz musician Eero Koivistoinen and his quartet, as well as the Grammy-winning drummer Joe Peri leading Perillä. The full program can be found on the Jazz-Espa website.

Official Jazz-Espa afterparties will take place on Thursday, August 3rd, starting at 7:00 PM at Grotesk terrace, featuring the band Dalindeo. The evening will be enlivened by DJs A. Myllykoski and DJ Lauri Kavallus.

Jazz-Espa's carbon footprint was measured as part of live music's climate calculation in 2022. The Finnish Jazz Federation was awarded the Ekokompassi certificate last year, and for the 2022-2024 season, they have committed to reducing their production's greenhouse gas emissions. To learn more about Jazz-Espa's environmental initiatives, visit their website.

