Today, Coldplay , the band that has broken records for two consecutive summers on their stadium tour, has announced the dates and locations for their summer 2024 European stadium concerts. This announcement brings great excitement for Finnish fans as the band will be visiting Finland for the first time ever. As one of the world's most popular bands, Coldplay will perform at Helsinki's Olympic Stadium on Sunday, July 28, 2024. In addition to Finland, the band will also be making their debut in Greece and Romania during next summer's tour.

Dubbed as 'THE GREATEST LIVE MUSIC SHOW EVER' by The Times and described as 'Genuinely stunning' and 'A fantastical feel-good bonanza' by The Guardian and NME respectively, Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres world tour has been a massive success. The band just concluded their fourth concert in Amsterdam, marking the end of their successful European stadium tour in the summer of 2023.

The newly announced tour dates will include Coldplay's first-ever visits to Greece (Athens) and Romania (Bucharest), as well as their first concert in Rome since 2003.

To ensure fans have the chance to secure tickets before the general sale, Coldplay is offering the opportunity to purchase pre-sale tickets by registering at coldplay.com. The pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, July 25, at 9:00 AM local time in Athens, Bucharest, Budapest, Lyon, Rome, and Helsinki, and at 10:00 AM local time in Düsseldorf, Munich, Vienna, and Dublin. General ticket sales will start on Friday, July 28, at 10:00 AM local time, with tickets for the Helsinki concert available on Lippu.fi.

Since the launch of their Music Of The Spheres world tour in March 2022, Coldplay has sold over 7.5 million tickets, making it the highest-selling tour in the last two years. The tour has received critical acclaim from both fans and critics alike, earning recognition such as Favorite Touring Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards and Tour of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards.

Moreover, a recent report from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology revealed that Coldplay's current tour has produced 47% fewer CO2e emissions compared to their previous stadium tour in 2016/17. Additionally, the band has taken a proactive step toward sustainability by planting five million trees worldwide, representing one tree for each concert attendee so far.

In addition to the regular tickets, Coldplay has confirmed they will be releasing a limited number of Infinity Tickets for future performances. These Infinity Tickets are designed to make the Music Of The Spheres world tour more accessible to fans at an affordable price. Priced at 20 units each and limited to a maximum of two tickets per buyer, Infinity Tickets must be purchased in pairs, with the seats located side by side.

DHL, the official logistics partner of the Music Of The Spheres tour, is supporting Coldplay in their mission to reduce the tour's direct emissions by 50%.

The eagerly anticipated Helsinki concert details are as follows:

Concert Details:

Artist : Coldplay (UK)

: Coldplay (UK) Date : Sunday, July 28, 2024

: Sunday, July 28, 2024 Venue : Olympic Stadium, Helsinki

: Olympic Stadium, Helsinki Doors Open: 5:00 PM

Ticket Information:

Pre-Sale Start : July 25, 9:00 AM (requires registration at coldplay.com)

: July 25, 9:00 AM (requires registration at coldplay.com) General Sale Start : July 28, 10:00 AM at Lippu.fi

: July 28, 10:00 AM at Lippu.fi Ticket Prices: Starting from €56.50 (plus service fees)

For a full list of upcoming Music Of The Spheres tour dates, please visit Coldplay's official website or ticketing platforms.

Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres world tour has been a monumental success, and the band's decision to visit Finland, Greece, and Romania for the first time reflects their commitment to their fans worldwide. As the world waits in eager anticipation, the 2024 European stadium tour promises to be an extraordinary celebration of music, unity, and sustainability.

