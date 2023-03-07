The Ateneum Art Museum in Helsinki will be reopening its doors on April 14, 2023, with its latest collection exhibition, A Question of Time. The exhibition aims to offer a fresh perspective on the Finnish National Gallery's collection, featuring rarely exhibited works alongside modern and contemporary art. The four themes of the exhibition, which run through different eras, are: The Age of Nature, Images of a People, Modern Life, and Art and Power.

Through these themes, visitors will be encouraged to engage in a joint discussion on current issues such as the climate crisis, identity, and equality.

The museum's director, Marja Sakari, emphasizes that the collection exhibition aims to challenge the traditional, chronological approach to the collection and welcomes diverse interpretations of the works. In preparation for the exhibition, the museum organized public discussions to explore the Finnish National Gallery's art collection from the perspectives of the climate crisis, identity, and equality.

The exhibition's opening day will be preceded by a special preview for secondary school students, who are invited to explore the exhibition, meet professionals working at the museum, and get a behind-the-scenes look at museum operations.

The Ateneum Art Museum is committed to transparency in its curatorial policy and invites debate on its planning. A Question of Time promises to offer visitors a unique opportunity to explore art and history, from the 18th century to the present day, and its relationship to contemporary issues.

