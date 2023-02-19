Finnish restaurateur Doron Karavani has announced the launch of a new restaurant model in Finland that combines digitalization and coaching to create a platform for aspiring restaurateurs to bring their culinary visions to life. The innovative concept, named Urban Gourmet (UG), is set to open its first restaurant complex in Helsinki in early 2024. The six new entrepreneurs who will be selected for the first UG restaurant will receive top-level training and support from Finland's best restaurant experts, including Teresa Välimäki, Risto Mikkola, Lotten Lindborg-Suhonen, and Mika "Pikkis" Tuomonen.

The UG restaurant concept is designed to make life easier for restaurant guests by bringing six different restaurant concepts under one roof, whose offerings complement each other. The digital service experience is at the heart of the UG restaurant model, making the restaurant experience smoother and more agile. Customers can combine the most interesting dining experience for them and their party, and avoid unnecessary queuing and waiting. UG restaurants can also react to customer feedback and new food trends smoothly.

The UG restaurant concept is being tested in Finland, but Karavani hopes the idea can also be taken to the world. The new restaurant model is well suited for various occasions from lunch to dinner and events. By developing the Finnish restaurant scene and helping new operators, the UG restaurant hopes to produce completely new kinds of taste experiences for Finns.

Applications for restaurant entrepreneurs are open until April 30, 2023. All aspiring restaurateurs need is an excellent and implementable idea and small start-up capital. The UG restaurants will take care of the infrastructure for the restaurant and provide comprehensive training and support from Finland's best restaurant experts. The goal is to open more UG restaurant complexes with the same concept in the coming years.

The UG restaurant model is an exciting development in the restaurant industry, offering a platform for aspiring restaurateurs to bring their culinary visions to life, receive comprehensive training and support, and benefit from a strong digital service experience. It will be interesting to see how this new restaurant model is received by customers and how it performs in the competitive restaurant industry.

