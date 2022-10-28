Altogether 79 emerging artists from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Finland with 154 artworks are taking part in the international art competition NOBA Award. Until 20 November everyone is invited to vote for their favourite at the competition’s website NOBA.ac. The artist with the most votes will be awarded with the Public Choice Award.

The competition gathers the best works of BA and MA graduates of five art academies (Estonian Academy of Arts, Pallas University of Applied Sciences, Art Academy of Latvia, Vilnius Academy of Arts and Helsinki Uniarts) to the online platform NOBA.ac, promotes the graduation shows and brings international attention to the graduating students starting their careers.

According to the founder of the competition Andra Orn from NOBA.ac, the contest provides talents with the opportunity to establish themselves among renowned gallerists, curators and a wider audience as well as explore new possibilities at the international level. “In addition to introducing the artworks by local young artists to the general public, the aim of the competition is to involve active curators and art professionals, who may provide valuable connections to the international art field. Taking part in the NOBA Award is an important stepping stone for emerging artists that leads to exciting cooperation projects. As we know, being visible and “out there” is very important in today’s busy environment.”

NOBA Award 2022 international jury consists of the dean of Oslo National Academy of the Arts, art historian and curator Sarah Lookofsky, head of the Art Academy at the University of Bergen Frans Jacobi, associate professor at Umeå Academy of Fine Arts Per Nilsson, rector of Iceland University of the Arts Fríða Björk Ingvarsdóttir, Taina Erävaara and Dr. Vesa Taatila from Turku University of Applied Sciences, Cosmoscow art director Simon Rees, Anne Klontz from Konstfack University of Arts, Crafts and Design, Andris Vītoliņš from Art Academy of Latvia, Pire Sova, gallerist of Estonian Art Academy, Ieva Skauronė, rector of Vilnius Academy of Arts, lecturer at Uniarts Helsinki Harri Monni, Helsinki Art Museum (HAM) and, Helsinki biennial 2020 head curator Pirkko Siitariand Andra Orn from NOBA.ac.

Freshest trends in the art field

According to Andra Orn, the artworks presented at the competition give a good overview of the current trends and issues troubling young talents. “For a while, there were quite a lot of artworks about the destruction of nature and the surrounding environment, and in the last two years the artworks touched upon topics related to isolation. This year the themes reflected in the art have faded into wider philosophical topics.”

Among the 79 artists participating in NOBA Award 26 are from Estonia, 15 from Latvia, 16 from Lithuania and 22 from Finland. When Estonian artists have submitted more traditional paintings, then Lithuanian and Finnish artists are strongly represented with sculptures and installations. In addition, there are drawings, printmakings, photos, video projects and other interesting mediums in the selection.

The voting for Public Choice Award takes place until 20 November at the website NOBA.ac, where it is possible to check out all the talents with their artworks participating in the international competition. The artist with the most votes will be handed the Public Choice Award including a 500-euro monetary prize.

The international jury will select the winners of the Grand Prix and the Young Painter Award. The winners will receive monetary prices 2000 € and 1000 € accordingly.

Check out the artworks and vote for your favourite!

HT

Source: NOBA Award