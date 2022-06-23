Ice Hot Nordic Dance Helsinki is a professional platform presenting a large number of performances and artists at the turn of June-July 2022.

Ice Hot Helsinki brings 200 Nordic dance professionals and almost 300 theater and festival directors from around the world to the capital of Finland. The main venue for the event is the brand new Dance House Helsinki.

Three hundred artistic directors of venues and festivals, presenters and cultural operators from all over the world will gather in Helsinki from June 29 to July 3, 2022 to see 21 contemporary dance performances over four days. In addition, their program includes dozens of artist and work presentations, as well as discussions and seminars on current issues in the field.

The programme includes a total of 38 Nordic dance groups, which will bring 200 artists, choreographers, producers and managers from Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark to the event.

The main venue is the new Dance House arousing great interest among the international professional community.

Three performances in Ice Hot programme are also open to the public:

Alexander theatre 29.6.

Heine Avdal & Yukiko Shinozaki / fieldworks (NO): gone here (yet) to come ›

Alexander theatre 30.6.

Marble Crowd (IS): Øland ›

Dance House Helsinki 1.7.

Mette Ingvartsen (DK): Moving In Concert ›

In addition, the seminars and talks are open to everyone, and will be streamed live.

Dance Info Finland, the main organizer of the event, will host more than 500 international guests at the end of June. Project Manager Katarina Lindholm is pleased that the live international event could finally be organized:

"We had to postpone the event from February to summer because of the covid-19 restrictions, but we received a lot of praise from both artists and guests for not just deciding to cancel the platform. Encounters between professionals in the field are now urgently needed to revive international activity."

Ice Hot Platforms have attracted hundreds of dance and performing arts professionals to the Nordic countries since the first event in Stockholm in 2010. Since then, the event has toured all the Nordic capitals and is now being held in Helsinki for the second time.

Read everything about the programme: www.icehotnordicdance.com/

Source: Ice Hot Helsinki