Celebrating the beginning of summer, hundreds of Indonesians, Finns, and visitors from various other countries gathered to experience Indonesia for two days in the center of Helsinki. While enjoying Indonesian culinary dishes, visitors were entertained by traditional dance performances such as Tor-tor, Lenggang Nyai, Gaba- Gaba, angklung music, to various modern songs and music performances that invite the audience to dance along.

In addition to food and performances, there were also various tourism booths, Indonesian handicrafts, and kids’ corner that offers the experience of Indonesian children’s traditional games.

The excitement was felt in a festival called the Indonesia-Finland Festival 2022. Indonesia and Finland held Indonesia-Finland Festival 2022 in Rautatientori, Helsinki, Finland, 4 & 5 June 2022. This Festival is mainly supported by Indonesian Embassy in Helsinki, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Helsinki City, Indonesian Diaspora, Bank Indonesia, Turkish Airlines, Bank BNI, Mokkamestarit coffee roastery, and various stakeholders. SMEs from five provinces in Indonesia under the patronage of the Central Bank of Indonesia, SMEs from Nusantara Ry (Indonesian organization in Finland), and Indonesian local entrepreneurs have also participated in the event.

This Festival is a celebration of friendship between Indonesia and Finland. Indonesia and Finland have been maintaining diplomatic relations since 1954 and the two countries share common values, such as democracy and sustainability. Ambassador of Indonesia to Finland, H.E. Ratu Silvy Gayatri, and Director General of the Department for the Americas and Asia, Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, H.E. Jari Sinkari, commenced the Festival by striking Indonesian Gong.

The festival also shares a common spirit with Indonesia’s Presidency in G20 2022. Indonesia assumes G20 Presidency in 2022 and adopted the theme ‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger’ to encourage joint efforts for world economic recovery. Inclusive, people-centered, environmentally friendly, and sustainable growth is the main commitment of Indonesia as the Chair of G20.

Indonesia Finland Festival is planned to be held every year to begin series of events to commemorate independence of the Republic of Indonesia, 17 August 1945. Indonesia Finland Festival serves as a medium to increase common understanding and foster mutually beneficial collaboration through several activities, such as 1) Familiarization “Trip” to Indonesia: cultural performances, traditional and contemporary arts, culinary festival, kids’ corner (experiencing Indonesian & Finnish traditional children’s games, face painting, umbrella painting), 2) Trade, Tourism, and Investment promotion: showcase of creative economic products from Indonesia & Finland, travel & tourism information, as well as 3) Indonesian consular service.

Indonesian Embassy in Helsinki