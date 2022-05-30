9th International Alvar Aalto Design Seminar – BIOSYMBIOSIS took place 24.-25.5.2022 at the Main Building of the University of Jyväskylä, Finland. More than 1 000 registered participants from 67 countries all over the world made the event memorable.

Feedback of the event has already been positive and enthusiastic. The 2 day programme included 28 speakers, from Europe to USA. There was an open virtual access to the event all over the world. The afternoon sessions on 24.-25.5.2022 were streamed to the Clerkenwell Design Week in London in cooperation with Welltek Studio and Media 10.The virtual event platform, the edited live streams and the prerecorded presentations are now available for viewing for two months, until 31.7.2022. We recommend also the additional material, such as the video links by the City of Jyväskylä and Alvar Aalto Foundation.

Tuesday 24.5. was dedicated to the theme “Pathfinders for the Sustainable Future: Nature-Based Design Thinking, Research and Problem-Solving”. The online performers were curator and author William Myers (Museum of 21st Century Design, M21D, director of New Heroes and Biobased Creations Lucas De Man, an expert in regenerative design and biomimicry and founder of Exploration Architecture, architect Michael Pawlyn and designer Simone Farresin from Studio Formafantasma. Live discussion was held by Henna Helander, President of Finnish Association of Architects, SAFA and CEO of the Paimio Sanatorium Foundation, interior designer Anna Tiula from Helsinki Interiors, and Kari-Otso Nevaluoma, editor-in-chief of Avotakka magazine. The get-together was opened with the presentation: ”Planetary well-being – a mission that matters” by Janne Kotiaho, Professor of Ecology at Jyväskylä University and Director of the School of Resource Wisdom and Chair of the Finnish Nature panel.

Wednesday 25.5. was dedicated to two separate themes. “Smart Components of Tomorrow: Bio-based materials and Innovations”, focused on material-based solutions in biodesign. Live speakers were designer Sofia Pia Belenky from the Space Caviar Milan, Daniel Grushkin, CEO of the Biodesign Challenge competition (USA), Professor of Design and Materialities Pirjo Kääriäinen (Aalto University), designers Irene Purasachit (Aalto University) and Manuel Arias Barrantes (VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland), Jenni Lemettinen, environmental specialist of the City of Jyväskylä and service design agency 2Loops, designers Laura Huovinen and Tiina Hirvanen.

The afternoon session and third theme “Intelligent Solutions for Today: Innovative Sustainable Production for the Circular Economy” was opened by Outi Suomi, Head of Bio and Circular Finland Programme from Business Finland. The afternoon session highlighted current bio-innovative companies: Naava Group Oy, Solar Foods, Sulapac, Spinnova and Betolar. Metsä Group’s and Fortum’s ExpandFibre-Ecosystem project was presented by VP, GROUP R&D Katariina Kemppainen from Metsä Spring. The moderators of the event were curator and design writer Anniina Koivu, Head of Theory Masters (ECAL, Lausanne), and designer Hanna Laikola, Brand manager of Design Helsinki.

Every three years in Jyväskylä since 1995, is an internationally acclaimed design event that highlights top research and experts in the field. The design seminar, as well as the Alvar Aalto Symposium and Alvar Aalto Researcher’s Network Seminar, which take place every third year, is organised by the Alvar Aalto Foundation / Alvar Aalto Academy together with the City of Jyväskylä and other event partners.

The 2022 Alvar Aalto design seminar partners: Aalto University, Artek, Avotakka magazine, Business Finland, Cumulus Association, Design Helsinki & Clerkenwell Design Week (Media 10), Design Museum Helsinki, The Finnish Association of Interior Architects SIO, Fiskars Village Art & Design Biennale, JYU Wisdom and the University of Jyväskylä and Paimio Sanatorium Foundation. The graphic design is by artist and graphic designer Aimo Katajamäki.

Source: Alvar Aalto Foundation