Tampere Hall’s summer exhibition will showcase Star Wars memorabilia, props, costumes, and rare toys from one of the largest fan collections in the world. First time in Finland, the Unofficial Galaxies private collection is on display at Tampere Hall’s Park Hall from the 1st to the 31st of July in 2022. Ticket sales for the exhibition will begin later in May.

Friends of the Star Wars film franchise are in for a treat in July when Tampere Hall brings one of the largest Star Wars private collections in the world to Park Hall. The opening festivities for the Unofficial Galaxies summer exhibition will be held in Tampere on Friday the 1st of July 2022.

The exhibition showcases iconic characters, vehicles, and other memorabilia from the Star Wars fan world. Some of the collection’s most noteworthy items include, among others, a life-size Landspeeder that was purchased from London’s Elstree Studios, the home of the original trilogy, and an array of space weapons, costumes, and armours. One of the most valuable props include the original desk and chair of young Anakin Skywalker from the 1999 film The Phantom Menace. The set is valued at over 100,000 euros.

The themed exhibition offers visitors new experiences and takes them on a journey from one film scene to another, straight from the menacing Death Star to the Ewok village, and from space gangster Jabba’s palace to many other fan favourite locations. In addition to film props and costumes, there is a display of renowned and rare Star Wars toys dating back from 1977 to 1999.

Tampere Hall’s summer exhibition is suitable for the whole family. Visitors can wear a Star Wars themed costume when visiting the exhibition. There will be a little surprise waiting at the entry of the exhibition for people dressed up as their favorite characters.

“Star Wars is part of a film legacy passing from one generation to the next, and its universal themes continue to delight and entertain us time and time again. Tampere Hall’s visual and experience-filled exhibition is a great destination for the whole family. And, of course, the best way to get into the spirit of, perhaps, the most popular space saga of our galaxy is to attend the exhibition in a Star Wars themed outfit. The exhibition is on display only during July and we expect it to gain great success. Make sure to get your tickets well in advance to secure your entry”, says Mika Nevalainen, Tampere Hall’s Business Director.

The exhibition’s private Star Wars collection is owned by one of the United Kingdom’s biggest collectors. The collection has been showcased in Europe only once before, in Liverpool’s Spaceport science museum from 2017 to 2019. From Tampere, the exhibition is set to continue on a world tour.

The Unofficial Galaxies summer exhibition is on display at Tampere Hall’s Park Hall from the 1st to the 31st of July in 2022. The exhibition is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 am to 5 pm, on Thursdays and Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm.

The entry fee is 25 euros for adults and 15 euros for students, pensioners, the unemployed, and children from 3 to 16 years old. There will also be a family ticket available for two adults and from two to four children for the price of 59 euros. Children under 3 years old have free admission to the exhibition. The fixed-date tickets will go on sale later in May.

The exhibition is in no way linked to Disney Enterprises INC., Lucasfilm Ltd LLC, Lucas Licensing Ltd or Lucas Entertainment Company Ltd LLC. All the images used are reproductions of private works belonging to the exhibition, or images with rights for commercial use (Shutterstock).

Source: Tampere Hall