The program for Black Hole Spring event is now released, which is an event that focuses on how books become movies. Among the speakers are Andris Feldmanis and Livia Ulman , the Estonian screenwriters behind the Compartment no. 6 – an award winning movie based on a book by Rosa Liksom .

Another highlight of the program is Todd Brown, Head of International Acquisitions of XYZ Films, speaking about how to adapt local material to global audiences.

One of the special features of the event are one-on-one meetings, for which there is time allotted after the program. The attendees are encouraged to book meetings with each other even before the event begins. The match-making features of the Brella platform will make it easy to find the best-fitting contacts.

The event is open to all book industry professionals and free of charge. The whole program and registration can be found at www.blackhole.fi The event is organized by the Oulu Writers Association in association with BusinessOulu and North Finland Film Commission.

Black Hole Spring event is a part of the Oulu Writers Association’s ongoing project to build a network for publishing professionals aiming to further Northern literary exports. The event is made possible by the financial support of the Council of Oulu region and the City of Oulu. Partners include Finnish Literature Exchange FILI, Helsinki Literary Agency, and Arts Promotion Centre Finland.

The hybrid event takes place at BusinessAsema (Hallituskatu 36 B, Oulu, Finland), on 26.4.2022, but the event can be followed through Brella virtual environment as well.

