Tolkien Day , which honours the work of fantasy writer J.R.R. Tolkien , will be celebrated at Helsinki Central Library Oodi on international Tolkien Reading Day on Friday, 25 March at 16:00–21:00. The event will be held in Oodi for the first time.

“J.R.R. Tolkien has been moving people for almost a hundred years, and his work deserves a special day. The TV series to be released in the autumn has attracted a lot of discussion and increased readers’ interest in Tolkien’s production. The themes of Tolkien’s stories touch the age-old struggle between light and shadow, with which new readers can also identify. Our goal is to make Oodi’s Tolkien Day an annual tradition, and we hope that it will spread to other libraries,” says Milli Mäntynen, Specialized Assistant Librarian at Oodi.

Participants in the event, which will spread out all over Oodi, can practice Elvish language, role-play and attend a Tom Bombadil-themed poetry reading and a concert by the Another Castle choir. The Urban Workshop will offer many Tolkien-related things to see and do. A discussion in Maijansali will analyse Tolkien film adaptations throughout the years, and book exhibitions will feature material related to Tolkien. On Saturday, 26 March, Oodi will host a celebratory seminar of the Finnish Tolkien Society Kontu, which is also open to everyone.

“We invite everyone who is interested in the subject to join us for the Tolkien celebration. We hope that Oodi will be filled with all kinds of hobbits, wizards, elves and orcs. Dressing according to the theme is definitely allowed, but not mandatory,” says Mäntynen.

Admission to the event is free.

See the programme: helmet.fi/tolkien

Source: City of Helsinki, department of Culture and Leisure