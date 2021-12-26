Bulgaria: Bikers dressed up as Santa Claus ride a motorbike during an annual Christmas tour in Sofia on December 18, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Denmark: Runners dressed as Santa Claus take part in the annual Christmas run in Middelfart, on December 11, 2021. - The race through the city center is two laps on a route of approx. 2.5 km. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

UAE: A picture taken on December 18, 2021 shows the lighting the Christmas tree at the al-Wasl Dome at Expo 2020 in the gulf emirate of Dubai. (Photo by AFP) - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Finland: Santa Claus met children in the Itäkeskus shopping center in Helsinki on 18th of December 2021.

United Kingdom: Swimmers gesture before the annual Christmas Morning swim in the Serpentine Lake, Hyde Park, west London on December 25, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Ukraine: A man dressed as Father Frost greets people visiting a Christmas fair in the center of Kiev during a frosty winter evening on December 21, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Syria: Syrians gather around a Christmas tree in the capital Damascus on December 22, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Israel: A Palestinian man dressed as Santa Claus gestures as he rides a camel in Jerusalem's Old City during Christmas celebrations, on December 23, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Brazil: A man disguised as Santa Claus greets locals during a Christimas Meal distribuition organizaed by the NGO Central +nica das Favelas (CUFA) in the Penha Complex shantitown, commonly known as Alemao Complex, in Rio de Janeiro on December 23, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Greece: A diver dressed as Santa Claus in an aquarium waves to a child in Heraklion on December 23, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Thailand: Mahouts and their elephants pose for children during Christmas celebrations at the Jirasart Witthaya school in Ayutthaya on December 24, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Australia: This picture taken on December 22, 2021 shows residents of Western Sydney visiting a house decorated in festive lighting and ornaments ahead of Christmas. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Hong Kong: A girl dressed in Santa Claus poses for a photo on the eve of Christmas in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui area on December 24, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Mohamed Maarouf, 28, while dressed in Saint Nicholas (Santa Claus) costume, approaches a child while carrying a sack of Christmas gifts to be distributed to impoverished children living in slums near the centre of Iraq's southern city of Basra on December 24, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Kosovo: Children prepare to perform at the Mother Teresa Cathedral during the midnight Christmass mass in Pristina on December 24, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Iraq: Christian worshippers gather around a bonfire outside the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception (Al-Tahira-l-Kubra), in Iraq's predominantly Christian town of Qaraqosh (Baghdeda), in Nineveh province on December 24, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Hong Kong: A couple poses for a photo in front of a giant Christmas tree during Christmas at the West Kowloon cultural district in Hong Kong on December 25, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP