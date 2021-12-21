Oulu Writer's Association organizes an international literature event focused on foreign rights and literary exports on February 11.–12. in 2022. The two-day virtual event Black Hole – Books meet Rights will gather together publishing professionals to discuss Northern literature, Finnish literary exports, and the effects of the Covid pandemic on the book industry.

This year's speakers include publishers Bjarne Michael Jensen and Jeanne Dalgaard from Jensen & Dalgaard in Denmark, translator Elina Kritzokat from Germany, director Nick Barley from Edinburgh International Book Festival, and Sámi author Niillas Holmberg. The whole program will be announced in January 2022.

The event is arranged virtually on the Brella platform. The program includes talks and discussions about practices and experiences and one-on-one meetings. In addition to the virtual seminar, there will be cultural programming in Oulu.

The first edition of Black Hole – Books meet Rights was arranged in February 2021 and succeeded in gathering participants from 20 countries. “The feedback from the first event goes to show that there is a definite demand for this kind of event. There are no similar events focused on foreign rights in Europe”, says Oulu Writer’s Association Chair Antti Leikas.

The event is a part of the Oulu Writer’s Association’s ongoing project to build a network for publishing professionals aiming to further Northern literary exports. The event is made possible by the financial support of the Council of Oulu region and the City of Oulu. Partners include Finnish Literature Exchange FILI, Helsinki Literary Agency, and Arts Promotion Center Finland.

Source: Oulu Writer's Association