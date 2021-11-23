The nominees of the Music Moves Europe Awards 2022 have been announced at the Linecheck Music Meeting & Festival opening event at BASE Milano in Italy on Monday November 22. The Music Moves Europe Awards are the European Union Prize for popular and contemporary music. The aim of the awards is to celebrate upcoming European artists and support them in developing their international careers.

A total of fifteen outstanding artists have been nominated for the Music Moves Europe Awards 2022. The nominees are: Alina Pash (Ukraine), Anna (Italy), Balkan Taksim (Romania), Blanks (The Netherlands), Denise Chaila (Ireland), Дeva (Hungary), DORA (Spain), Francis of Delirium (Luxembourg), Friedberg (Austria), Jada (Denmark), Ladaniva (Armenia), Meskerem Mees (Belgium), Mezerg (France), Nenny (Portugal), and Zoe Wees (Germany).

Music fans across Europe will vote to select the winner of the Public Choice Award 2022 via the Music Moves Europe Awards website; www.musicmoveseuropeawards.eu. The nominee with the most votes wins the Public Choice Award. Last year's Public Choice Award Winner, the Ukrainian hip hop artist Alyona Alyona, is now a member of the jury of the Music Moves Europe Awards for 2022.

Said Alyona Alyona, Ukraine:

"I was an award winner last year and I also won the public choice award. It was really exciting for me and I'm really happy that my country Ukraine was a winner last year. I will be a jury member of this edition, which is the tradition for every public choice winner and I'm very excited to be a part of it this year and I'm looking forward to study all 15 nominees and finding the winners of this year."

Five artists will be selected as winners by an international jury and one artist wins the Grand Jury Prize. All winners will be revealed at the Music Moves Europe Awards ceremony on Thursday January 20, 2022 at ESNS in Groningen, the Netherlands.

Prize package

Five Music Moves Europe Award winners will receive € 10.000,- each. The winner of the Grand Jury Award will receive €10.000 and a green touring voucher worth €5.000.

All fifteen nominees are invited for a business education day, with best practices in the music industry, organised by ESNS and its partners; the live sector (Liveurope, Yourope and Live DMA), the recording industry (IMPALA and Digital Music Europe), the International Music Managers Forum (IMMF) The European Music Exporters Exchange (EMEE).

The Music Moves Europe Awards are The European Union Prize for popular and contemporary music. The aim of the awards is to celebrate upcoming European artists and support them in developing their international careers.

The awards succeed the European Border Breakers Awards (EBBA) and the Music Moves Europe Talent Award (MMETA), supported and handed out by the European Union since 2004. The Prize has an impeccable track record, awarding artists including Stromae, Adele, Mumford & Sons, Dua Lipa, Rosalía, Meduza, Lous and the Yakuza, Inhaler and last year's winner Alyona Alyona. Each of these artists have since reached new levels of fame and success in the global music industry.

Source: Eurosonic Noordeslag