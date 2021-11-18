In what will be three years since its last show, Flow Festival returns to Helsinki on the 12th – 14th of August 2022 - bringing together an eclectic and rich programme of world-renowned musical icons, some of the biggest modern artists of this age, exciting new international talent and emerging Finnish creatives.

Summoning some of the most influential artists in the world, Gorillaz will head to Flow Festival Helsinki in 2022 - with the Damon Albarn/Jamie Hewlett global phenomenon bringing their incredible live show to Helsinki for what will be one of the biggest productions that Flow Festival has ever seen. Another legendary treat for Flow’s audience will be Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds and their magically melancholic world as the band returns to the stages after four years.

Flow Festival is looking forward to next summer and waiting to share the joy with their audience. The Artistic Director of the festival, Tuomas Kallio, says: “With the first 2022-announcement we want to set our eyes towards the life after covid-19. And the warm and cheerful gatherings. Even though we might still be facing challenges with the international tours, we have been able to curate a high-class versatile programme for our audience. Flow is back!”

In addition, the festival lineup features awarded British soul artist Michael Kiwanuka - one of the most critically revered artists of the past decade, Norwegian pop sensation Sigrid known for hits such as Don’t Kill My Vibe, German electronic music producer and pioneer DJ Koze and Fred again.., the first solo project of the famous British producer Fred Gibson.

Hip hop fans will be charmed by the dynamic rapper, social influencer and feminist from New York Princess Nokia and Little Simz, who brings the sound of her universally adored LP ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ to the fore for a performance not to be missed. Also joining the festival will be one of the most exciting and upcoming British-Gambian rap artist Pa Salieu taking the international rap world by storm.

Alternative rock and punk fans can finally see the feminist punk band Bikini Kill credited with instigating the Riot Grrrl movement in the early ‘90s and Australian King Gizzard & Lizard Wizard. This cult band mixes psychedelic rock, pop and even metal music. On top of this, the Irish post-punk phenomenon, Fontaines D.C., will be performing in Flow next summer.

Finnish artists performing at Flow are a unique melodic trap-music artist william, new-wave rap-artist Sexmane, an iconic Finnish entertainer and singer Erika Vikman, indie and alternative hip-hop star Jesse Markin, a topical rap artist and a social influencer Yeboyah and new rising rap-star Hassan Maikal. Also, the most famous Finnish jazz artists are playing on the stage with Linda Fredriksson Juniper band. Flow Festival is announcing more artists and the day programme at the beginning of next year.

The Flow Festival experience is about the international carefully curated programme, outstanding art installations, top quality restaurants and the magical festival area at Suvilahti, Helsinki. The tickets are sold in Ticketmaster and Tiketti.

The main partner for the year 2022 is Lapin Kulta Pure. The other confirmed partners are Lanson, Vaasan and The City of Helsinki and the media partners Clear Channel, Helsingin Sanomat, Radio Helsinki and Resident Advisor.

Source: Flow Festival