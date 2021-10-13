The international lecture series on contemporary architecture curated by Associate Professor Jenni Reuter and organized jointly by Aalto University Department of Architecture and the Museum of Finnish Architecture continues online. Six architects from various backgrounds are invited to share their thoughts and ideas on current trends in architecture.

In 2021–2022 the lecture series explores spaces through the lens of the user experience and the patina of living brought to the spaces by the users.

“During the pandemic, our way of life has slowed down, and we have stopped to think about the impact that spaces have on their users and the patina of living brought to the spaces by the users. The importance of handicrafts has become prominent. We long for precise quality of work and tangible materials”, states Jenni Reuter, curator of the lecture series.

Architecture Speaks! lecture series 2021–2022

Wednesday 10, November 2021 1.15pm–2.30pm (UTC+2 / Finnish time)

Bêka & Lemoine

Video-artists, filmmakers, producers and publishers, Ila Bêka and Louise Lemoine have been working together for the past 15 years, mainly focusing their research on experimenting with new narrative and cinematographic forms in relation to contemporary architecture and the urban environment. In focusing their interest mainly on how the built environment shapes and influences our daily life, they have developed a very unique and personal approach which can be defined, in reference to French writer Georges Perec, as an "anthropology of the ordinary". http://www.bekalemoine.com

”In their films, Ila Bêka and Louise Lemoine show architecture from the user’s perspective. This aspect is most often missing from architectural publications, although architecture comes to life only when in use”, states Jenni Reuter.

Wednesday 1, December 2021 1.15pm–2.30pm (UTC+2 / Finnish time)

Roger Boltshauser

Swiss architect and guest professor at ETH Zürich, Roger Bolthauser is a pioneer in using rammed earth architecture in large construction projects. In his lecture Botshauser discusses the possibilities which this techinue offers. For his work he has been awarded the ‘Fritz Höger Preis für Backstein-Architektur’ (Berlin), the ‘Ernst A. Plischke Preis’ (Vienna), the ‘Das beste Haus’ by the ‘Bund Österreichischer Architekten’ (Vienna), the ‘Fassa Bortolo International Award for Sustainable Architecture’ (Venice) and repeatedly the title ‘best architects’ (Düsseldorf). Roger Bolthauser founded his office ‘Boltshauser Architekten AG’ in 1996 in Zurich. https://www.boltshauser.info

“Swiss architect Roger Boltshauser has used rammed earth technology in large construction projects. Currently, many are interested in using soil in construction, but there are few completed projects”, states Jenni Reuter.

Wednesday 12, January 2022 1.15pm–2.30pm (UTC+2 / Finnish time)

Harquitectes

Harquitectes is an architecture studio established in 2000 and based in Barcelona. It is managed by four partner architects: David Lorente Ibáñes, Josep Ricart Ulldemolins, Xavier Ros Majó and Roger Tudó Galí, who count on an ample team of collaborators, such as architects, interior designers and students. All of them qualified as architects between 1998 and 2000 at ETSAV (UPC), where nowadays Josep and Roger also teach in the Department of Architectural Projects and Technology. Their work has received many awards – for built works as well as in architectural ideas competitions – and has been published in many national and international media.

“Harquitectes give materiality and usage a central role in their architecture. The visibility and patina of the material layers create space for history and the future”, states Jenni Reuter.

Wednesday 19, January 2022 1.15pm–2.30pm (UTC+2/Finnish time)

Atelier Scheidegger Keller

Atelier Scheidegger Keller, an architecture office with a staff of six, was founded in 2012 by Christian Scheidegger and Jürg Keller. Their key completed projects include House with two Columns (Wilen, 2014), House on a Slope 1 (Gordola, 2017), Houses with Chambers and Path and Apartment Buildings Zwyssigstrasse (Bern, 2018), as well as House with Fireplaces and Halls, Student Housing and Public Space Areal Rosengarten (Zurich, 2020). https://www.scheideggerkeller.ch

“Swiss architects Christian Scheidegger and Jürg Keller question the prevailing ways of designing living spaces in their projects. This leads to new types of floor plans and the use of spaces”, states Jenni Reuter.

Wednesday 2, February 2022 1.15pm–2.30pm (UTC+2/Finnish time)

Aguilo + Pedraza

Aguilo + Pedraza arquitectos was founded 20 years ago by Diego Aguiló and Rodrigo Pedraza. The professional life of these architects has been united from the beginning: they were both students at Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile, graduated at the same time in 2001 and immediately began to work together independently. They have developed projects of different scales and typologies, highlighting a prototype of social housing in Santiago, the Sargento Aldea school in the Pintana commune, the Apus Rupanco, Dos Robles, Dos Hermanos, Los Coihues, Adriana, Apus Kankay, Amarilla, Peumayen, DOK and Barn house among others, as well as the Inacap university campuses in Los Angeles, Chillán, Talca, Curicó and San Pedro. In 2013 they won the national competition for the design of the new building of the National Historical Museum, located in the Plaza de Armas, in Santiago de Chile. https://aguilopedraza.cl/

“The work of Diego Aguilo and Rodrigo Pedraza is fascinating for its apparent easiness, lightness and natural use of materials. The buildings resemble moving objects in the landscape, looking at the world and its inhabitants with open and gentle eyes”, states Jenni Reuter.

Wednesday 9, February 2022 1.15pm–2.30pm (UTC+2/Finnish time)

Bijoy Jain / Studio Mumbai

Bijoy Jain was born in 1965 in Mumbai and earned his Master of Architecture from Washington University in St. Louis, USA. He worked in Los Angeles and London before returning to India in 1995, the year he founded Studio Mumbai. His work explores the boundaries between art, architecture, and material. His studio operates as an interdisciplinary group of architects, engineers, master builders, artisans, technicians, and artists across continents. As a collective, they are involved in the research and development of projects, using process and time as an integral part of their expression. Water, air, and light form the basis of all materiality in the synthesis of the work.

“Bijoy Jain’s small-scale architecture emphasizes the presence and patina of materials. Careful craftsmanship and an atmosphere of ingenuity are the starting points of Studio Mumbai’s architecture”, states Jenni Reuter.

Source: Museum of Finnish Architecture