The second edition of the international "German Peace Award for Photography" has arrived in the international community of professional photographers: Nearly 400 works from 95 countries are competing for the €10,000 award. The award ceremony for the Photography Prize, which launched for the first time in 2019, will take place on October 2, 2021. The works of the winner and the nominees will be on display in an exhibition at the Museumsquartier Osnabrück from October 03 until March 2022.

The initiators of the Photography Award are the City of Peace Osnabrück and the locally based, globally active Felix Schoeller Group.



The second "German Peace Award for Photography" was announced internationally as a special category within the Felix Schoeller Photo Awards. Dr Friederike Texter emphasizes: "For the German Peace Award for Photography, the number of submissions has almost doubled compared to 2019. In addition, we are recording submissions from 95 countries. These numbers show that this category has arrived in the community of photographers."



One of the main themes of the submitted works is the impact of the Corona pandemic in its various facets. In addition, there are many exciting, touching and photographically high-quality works on other topics such as the consequences of the climate crisis, peace between people, inner peace, LGBT and flight, which now have to be evaluated by the jury. The jury includes internationally renowned portrait photographer Michael Dannenmann (chair), DGPh board member, and photography expert Simone Klein, gallery owner Clara Maria Sels, Nils-Arne Kässens, director of the Museumsquartier Osnabrück, and peace researcher Prof. Dr Ulrich Schneckener from the University of Osnabrück. The judging of the works takes place in a multi-stage process. As in previous years, the jury members know neither the names of the entrants nor their nationality. Everyone sees this as a great advantage because it allows them to focus exclusively on the works and the concepts that go with them.



From October 03 2021, until March 2022, the works of the winner and the nominees will be on display in an exhibition at the Museumsquartier (MQ4) Osnabrück. The motifs are printed in high quality on Felix Schoeller's photographic paper and presented on large-format exhibits.

Source: German Society of Photography