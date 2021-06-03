In a week-long summer school, the participants, selected through an open application process, will discuss issues related to architecture and the built environment together with professionals in museology and architecture. Through its summer school activities, the Museum of Finnish Architecture provides resources, space and support for the study of architecture and the built environment. Participation in the summer schools is free of charge.



Located on the ground floor of the Museum of Finnish Architecture, the Studio will display the working process of the summer school activities throughout the summer. The space used by students serves not only as a place of work, but also as a public exhibition. In the hands of the participants, the space will gradually transform and be added to.



The summer schools are based on codesign and multi-generational learning. The contents to be processed during the week, the guest speakers and excursions are planned on the basis of the participants' own interests. Architecture and the built environment are approached critically, through a phenomenon-based approach and experientially. The collective work utilizes artistic methods.



The Fill This Space summer schools are being directed by museum pedagogues Kaura Raudaskoski and Jere Keskinen. The summer schools are realised in co-operation with Joonas Parviainen, Ella Prokkola and Emel Tuupainen of the You Tell Me collective. The aim of the collective, formed by architecture students, is to promote a change in the way of thinking in the field of construction by utilizing peer learning.



The summer school activities have been supported by the Museum of Finnish Architecture's educational partners: Anttinen Oiva Architects, Severi Blomstedt Architects, Archinfo Finland, DAMY (Friends of the Design Museum and the Museum of Finnish Architecture) and Verstas Architects.



– Architecture and landscape architecture have a wide impact on what kind of environment we all live in, both now and in the future. As a museum, we want to give people of all ages the opportunity to join a topical discussion about how the environments of the future will be built and how the design processes work. 16–20-year-olds are wondering about the very same issues that resonate more broadly in architecture right now. These include the relationship between humans and nature, the increasing inequality between residential areas and the promotion of sustainable development in the built environment. With the exhibition slowly building up in the Studio space during the summer, all museum visitors will have the opportunity to take a look at these themes, and see how young people have dealt with them, says Arja-Liisa Kaasinen, the museum’s Head of Collaboration and Engagement.



– The multigenerational learning we use is a method that has proved both successful and interesting. It allows for the sharing of views and experiences between participants of different ages: we can all learn from each other and create something new together.

Source: Museum of Finnish Architecture