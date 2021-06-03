More than 600 visitors responded to the survey commissioned by The Association of Trade Fair and Event Organisers in Finland in May 2021.



In Finland, the Covid-19 situation is quite stable, with 70% vaccine coverage expected in July. In terms of facilities, exhibition centres can be compared to shopping centres – and in Finland they have been open throughout the pandemic.



Ticket sales to the autumn events have started



“At Messukeskus we are working very hard to be able to open up the events. We monitor how the national vaccination certificate is proceeding and we are ready to introduce both the certificate as well as instant tests at our events as soon as they are allowed in Finland. Our own safety practices are of international top standard; proof of this is that Messukeskus as the first event house in the Nordic countries has received the COVID-19 certificate”, says Managing Director Anni Vepsäläinen.



Ticket sales for the autumn events have started. Before the holiday season, also programme announcements are made.



Companies are looking forward to participating, and the booking situation for the autumn events looks good. At Messukeskus, August starts with the Kongressi Congress fair and in September, the Maxpo professional event for earth construction machines will start as an outdoor event at the Hyvinkää Airfield and the forest industry Proforest in Kalajoki. Habitare will open a series of indoor public events, and the October-November programme is really concise and truly diverse.



Exhibitions have now been closed more than a year, and since then it has only been possible to continue operations on a small scale. As a result of the pandemic, Messukeskus has adapted its operations in many ways, sought alternative uses for its facilities and built a bridge over the crisis by strengthening its virtual and hybrid business.

In May and June, Laurea, Metropolia University of Applied Sciences, Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences and the University of Helsinki have concentrated their entrance exams for about 45 000 students to Messukeskus. In May and June, Messukeskus also serves as a facility for advance voting in the municipal election. One of the halls is still reserved for Covid-19 vaccinations, and in the parking garage, drive-in Covid-19 testing continues.

Source: Messukeskus