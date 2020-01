A NUMBER OF FINNISH POSTAGE STAMPS have won international recognition for their design, with one (main image) being voted as the 'best in the world' for the 2013-2017 period. The annual Nexofil Awards consists of a panel representing 37 countries, tasked with awarding recognition to the best stamp designs around the globe.

The winning stamp, which features a summery scene from the Turku Archipelago, was also voted Finland's favourite stamp of 2017 in a contest organized by Posti last year.

A number of other Finnish stamps also received recognition as among the world's best, which you can see by scrolling through the gallery.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva